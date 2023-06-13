Tennessee’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law: When is it okay to use deadly force?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Fed up with crime in Memphis? You’re not alone. But before you think about pulling the trigger to stop a crime in progress, Action News 5 is taking action, getting information about Tennessee’s “Stand Your Ground” law to better arm you for how and when you can protect yourself and your family with deadly force.

We asked the Shelby County District Attorney and a top defense attorney to explain how the law works, so there is no confusion as to how Memphians deal with escalating crime.

“I think people deserve to be tired of it. I’m tired of it. I think we’re all tired of it,” DA Steve Mulroy told Action News 5 on Monday, acknowledging Bluff City crime is taking a toll on the psyche of the citizenry.

According to Memphis police data, more than 1,000 businesses have been burglarized so far this year, up from 739 this time last year.

And nearly 7,000 car thefts have been reported this year, with auto thieves on track to beat last year’s total of 8,500.

If you see a bad guy taking off with your car, or breaking into your business or into your home, Tennessee’s Stand Your Ground law allows you to defend yourself with a gun, but for one reason only.

“The general rule,” said DA Mulroy, “is you can’t use deadly force to protect property. You can use deadly force to protect people. Tennessee says that you are presumed to have the necessary threat that justifies the use of deadly force if it’s a home break-in.”

Defense attorney Michael Working explained the law even further:

“For instance,” said Working, “you see someone in the Kroger parking lot stealing your car, you can’t shoot at them as they drive away, because your life’s not in danger. But if you’re in your own car and someone tries to carjack you, you can use lethal force because your life is in danger while you’re being carjacked.”

Over the weekend, Quendarius Turner was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he told Memphis police he shot a guy after spotting him breaking into his truck.

The problem? Turner said he never saw a weapon of any kind.

His bail for trying to protect his property with gunfire: $75,000.

“If you’re going to use lethal force,” said Workman, “it must be to protect a life. If you are using a gun to protect property, you are going to be charged with a crime.”

”You can shout for them to get away. You can shout for them to stay,” Mulroy added, “but you can’t shoot them to kill, especially if there is no actual threat to you or a third party.”

DA Mulroy announced he is working with Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon to establish a special docket that only deals with car theft and car break-ins.

Mulroy said he and Judge Sugarmon recognize how serious these issues are and that the court needs to get serious about how these crimes and those who commit them are handled.

