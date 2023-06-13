WATCH: Man drives through fence, swing set of Crossville family’s front yard

Keisha Snow said the man in the car drove away without apologizing or stopping to help fix the damage.
Keisha Snow said the man in the car drove away without apologizing or stopping to help fix the damage.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As severe storms passed through East Tennessee Sunday night, a different kind of damage took place at the home of Keisha Snow.

Previous Coverage: VIDEO: Officials confirm 4 tornadoes touch down in East Tennessee

A man who remains unidentified was seen on security camera footage driving through Snow’s front yard fence and crashing through the swing set in her yard, leaving debris everywhere.

“We were just on that swing maybe 20 to 30 minutes prior,” said Snow who was thankful she or her kids weren’t outside when it happened around 6:30 p.m.

The man in the video was seen getting out of the car to survey the damage as he blew a cloud of smoke in the air and then proceeded to get back into his car, back up and drive away.

While Snow is frustrated with someone not stopping to own up to the damages, she’s thankful nobody was hurt.

“It could have took any of us, any of us. I can’t imagine being without any of my kids or them being without me,” said Snow.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man in the video is asked to contact the Crossville Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was recovered on Fort Loudon Lake Saturday, according to officials with the Tennessee...
Body recovered in Fort Loudoun Lake, victim identified
Possible tornadeos cause damage in East Tennessee
VIDEO: Officials confirm 4 tornadoes touch down in East Tennessee
One person was killed and another was injured following a shooting in West Knoxville, per KPD.
Police investigating deadly West Knoxville shooting, victim identified
Keith Urban performs at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest.
Fan mesmerized by Keith Urban at CMA Fest
Power is out in Oak Ridge on Montana Avenue after a crash, according to the Oak Ridge Police...
Car crashes into pole, catches fire in Oak Ridge

Latest News

Ben tracks mostly dry weather over the next four days
Staying cooler with lower humidity for the next few days
Drew Beam
LIVE THREAD: Denton puts Vols up 4-0 in winner-take-all Game Three
Judy Constantine, former executive director of the Letterman’s Club, dedicated her life to UT
Longtime UT employee, true Vol for Life dies at 93
Downed trees and homes damaged in Sunday's story.
‘Pretty significant’ | Surveying damage from East Tennessee tornadoes