WATCH: Man drives through fence, swing set of Crossville family’s front yard

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As severe storms passed through East Tennessee Sunday night, a different kind of damage took place at the home of Keisha Snow.

A man who remains unidentified was seen on security camera footage driving through Snow’s front yard fence and crashing through the swing set in her yard, leaving debris everywhere.

“We were just on that swing maybe 20 to 30 minutes prior,” said Snow who was thankful she or her kids weren’t outside when it happened around 6:30 p.m.

The man in the video was seen getting out of the car to survey the damage as he blew a cloud of smoke in the air and then proceeded to get back into his car, back up and drive away.

While Snow is frustrated with someone not stopping to own up to the damages, she’s thankful nobody was hurt.

“It could have took any of us, any of us. I can’t imagine being without any of my kids or them being without me,” said Snow.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man in the video is asked to contact the Crossville Police Department.

