2023 Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Class unveiled

John Adams, Nikki Caldwell Fargas and Sarah Fekete Bailey among this year’s inductees
Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame
Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Class of 2023 has been announced for the 42nd Annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame, presented by First Horizon.

The dinner and induction ceremony is set for Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Knoxville Convention Center. Grant Williams, a two-time back-to-back SEC Player of the Year and Vice President of the National Basketball Players Association, will be the guest speaker. Hospitality begins at 5:30 p.m.; Master of Ceremonies Bob Kesling will make welcoming remarks before dinner at 6:30 p.m. The induction ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m.

The Class of 2023 Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame class includes: John Adams (Media), Billy Arbo (Football), Sarah Fekete Bailey (Softball), Dr. Todd Burgan (Golf), Larry Cox (Community Contributor), Nikki Caldwell Fargas (Basketball), John Fritts (Tennis), Gerald Hodges (Official), Bill Parker (Coaching), and Julia Stowers Dilworth (Swimming).

Limited seating is available. Visit www.gkshof.org for tickets. Purchase tickets for $200 each, or purchase a table of 10 for $2,000. All ticket and auction proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, which serves over 7,200 youth and teens at 22 Club locations in Knox, Blount, Loudon, Anderson, and Claiborne Counties.

University of Tennessee
Fondling incidents spark warning from University of Tennessee police

