Actor John Amos says he’s not in ICU despite daughter’s report

John Amos poses for a portrait in promotion of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" in 2016.
John Amos poses for a portrait in promotion of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" in 2016.(Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In spite of what his daughter says, 83-year-old actor John Amos said he is doing well in a Memphis, Tennessee hospital.

Last month, Amos’ daughter, Shannon Amos, shared on Instagram that he was fighting for his life in the ICU.

Shannon Amos also wrote that her father was abused by a caregiver at his Colorado home.

The “Good Times” and “Coming to America” star disputes the information, saying his life was never in danger, and he’s not in intensive care.

He also said he wants his daughter to stop the GoFundMe campaign she started with a goal of raising $500,000 for him.

Colorado state investigators said they received an allegation that Amos could be the victim of a crime.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People traveling around West Knoxville were surprised to find a bear also traveling the area on...
PHOTOS: Bear spotted in West Knoxville
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found dead off Clinton...
Man dead after hit-and-run on Clinton Highway, suspect at large, Knox County sheriff says
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Smokies Stadium
Future of current Smokies Stadium up in the air

Latest News

FILE - Patrick Gasienica, of the United States, soars through the air during the men's normal...
American Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica dies in motorcycle accident at 24
FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The former "Dances With...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged with more sex crimes in new Canadian case
Young football star and University of Arkansas commit Dion Stutts has died in an ATV crash at...
18-year-old college football recruit dies in ATV crash: ‘We are heartbroken’
Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the...
Grand jury votes to indict ex-Marine for subway chokehold