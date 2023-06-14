Beloved Knoxville radio host carjacked at gunpoint

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cody McClure is a radio host by day for Fox Sports in Knoxville and also drives for Uber to make extra money on the side. On Sunday he thought he was picking up two passengers, just as he always does.

“You know the rating wasn’t bad or anything, like it looked like it would just be a normal ride,” McClure said.

He picked up two people from a downtown restaurant and was taking them to the Green Hills apartment complex. He told us the two had on masks and hoods but he said it wasn’t uncommon considering it was raining outside and he’d seen that before. Then as they approached Riverside Drive, though, something totally unexpected happened.

McClure said he has driven more than 12,000 rides for Uber and none of them have ever ended up like this one; it wasn’t until they got to the James White Overpass that he had a uneasy feeling.

“He told me to get out of the car and he got out as I got out, and I grabbed my phone out of the holster. I was going to at least take it with me, and as I get out of the car he’s got the gun right on me chest high and then he asks where the phone was,” said McClure.

The two people, who he believes are a male and female, drove off in his 2009 gold Honda Civic, leaving McClure running the other way in fear of them coming back.

He was able to call 911 at a neighbor’s house. McClure said its an inconvenience not having his car but he was able to at least recover his phone because of iCloud tracking.

“It was scary in the moment; I’m not going to lie about that, but it was pretty, you know, your heart kind of stops for a second when you have the gun drawn on you,” said McClure.

His radio co host, Jon Reel, created a GoFundMe for McClure immediately, and it has passed its goal of $3,500 in only a few days. He said he’s blown away by the generosity he is receiving.

“Obviously I appreciate the supporters who know the show and who like us and all that, but also just strangers. I think a lot of the people who donate to that are strangers,” McClure said.

The Knoxville Police Departments Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. The detective working the case is in contact with Uber . We are hoping to hear back from Uber as well.

