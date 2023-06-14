Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Thursday, June 15th:

Concerts on the Square is back this Thursday! This free family-friendly event is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Market Square. This week, you can go back to the 80s with Club Rewind performing. Concerts on the Square take place on the third Thursday of every month through September.

Friday, June 16th:

Game on Against Cancer is this Friday! It’s an evening of games, auction, food, and fun! Proceeds support patients and families receiving care a the Thomson Cancer Survival Center. Tickets are $50 and that does include food truck tickets, one drink ticket, and one celebrate game token. Also if you go, you might see some familiar faces from WVLT! It’s at the Wakefield Corporation in west Knoxville from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 17th:

The Lavender Festival is back in Oak Ridge Saturday. It’s in Historic Jackson Square starting at 8 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. There will be more than 100 vendors and live music. In the Broadway parking lot, there will also be food trucks.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration kicks off Saturday and lasts until August 6th. The Sweet Summer Nights Drone and Firework Show is back. You can experience hundreds of drones dance across the night sky! The park opens at 10 a.m. every day.

All of your favorite characters are coming to Zoo Knoxville for Hear Me Roar. You can meet your favorite Disney princess and superhero Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 for kids 2 to 12, $30 for anyone 13 or up, and kids 2 and under are free.

