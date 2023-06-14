Fire closes highway in White Pine, fire department says

White Pine Fire Department crews were forced to close Highway 25-32 in order to fight a fire on June 10, according to WPFD officials.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews were forced to close a highway in order to fight a fire on June 10, according to WPFD officials.

WPFD crews were sent to a confirmed structure fire in the area of Highway 25-32 near the Jefferson/Cocke County line.

When crews arrived, they found a 4,500 square foot metal garage about 80% engulfed in flames. Crews tried to start extinguishing the flames but had trouble accessing the garage because of materials and a lack of manpower.

Thankfully, around 15 agencies across East Tennessee helped to fight the flames. WPFD officials thanked the following agencies for their assistance:

Kansas Talbott Volunteer Fire Department

  • Cocke County Fire Department
  • South Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department
  • West Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department
  • Chestnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department
  • Cosby Volunteer Fire Department
  • White Pine Police Department
  • Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
  • Tennessee Department of Transportation
  • Tennessee Highway Patrol
  • Jefferson County Ems/Ema
  • Jefferson County E-911
  • Appalachian Electric Cooperative
  • Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department
  • Centerview Fire Department

The fire was considered under control within 40 minutes.

Crews were forced to shut down the highway to access a nearby fire hydrant.

