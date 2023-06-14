Fire closes highway in White Pine, fire department says
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews were forced to close a highway in order to fight a fire on June 10, according to WPFD officials.
WPFD crews were sent to a confirmed structure fire in the area of Highway 25-32 near the Jefferson/Cocke County line.
When crews arrived, they found a 4,500 square foot metal garage about 80% engulfed in flames. Crews tried to start extinguishing the flames but had trouble accessing the garage because of materials and a lack of manpower.
Thankfully, around 15 agencies across East Tennessee helped to fight the flames. WPFD officials thanked the following agencies for their assistance:
Kansas Talbott Volunteer Fire Department
- Cocke County Fire Department
- South Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department
- West Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department
- Chestnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department
- Cosby Volunteer Fire Department
- White Pine Police Department
- Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
- Tennessee Department of Transportation
- Tennessee Highway Patrol
- Jefferson County Ems/Ema
- Jefferson County E-911
- Appalachian Electric Cooperative
- Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department
- Centerview Fire Department
The fire was considered under control within 40 minutes.
Crews were forced to shut down the highway to access a nearby fire hydrant.
