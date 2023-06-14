Fire closes highway in White Pine, fire department says

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews were forced to close a highway in order to fight a fire on June 10, according to WPFD officials.

WPFD crews were sent to a confirmed structure fire in the area of Highway 25-32 near the Jefferson/Cocke County line.

When crews arrived, they found a 4,500 square foot metal garage about 80% engulfed in flames. Crews tried to start extinguishing the flames but had trouble accessing the garage because of materials and a lack of manpower.

Thankfully, around 15 agencies across East Tennessee helped to fight the flames. WPFD officials thanked the following agencies for their assistance:

Kansas Talbott Volunteer Fire Department

Cocke County Fire Department

South Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department

West Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department

Chestnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department

Cosby Volunteer Fire Department

White Pine Police Department

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Tennessee Highway Patrol

Jefferson County Ems/Ema

Jefferson County E-911

Appalachian Electric Cooperative

Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department

Centerview Fire Department

The fire was considered under control within 40 minutes.

Crews were forced to shut down the highway to access a nearby fire hydrant.

