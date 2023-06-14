Getting steamier and tracking spotty storms again.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are back to summer heat and extra humidity at times, with isolated downpours and storms developing for now. Father’s Day Sunday into next week comes with more batches of rain and storms to move through at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning mostly clear, with some stray fog. We’re starting the day around 58 degrees, which is below average again.

We’re really warming back up today, with a high of 83 degrees! Isolated rain and storms reach the Southern Valley to mountains this afternoon, then spotty rain and storms are possible this evening from the Plateau through the Valley to Smokies. This let’s Knoxville reach 83 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight gets back to mostly clear, with patchy fog. We’ll drop to around 62 degrees, or closer to average.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty rain and storms develop Thursday afternoon to evening as well, with a 20% coverage at most. We’re still warmer at 86 degrees.

Stray rain and storms are possible Friday and Saturday, but it’s even warmer in the upper 80s with more sunshine!

Our next best chance for rain arrives Father’s Day, but it’s look spotty to scattered later in the day, so we can hit the upper 80s again Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the on and off rain and storms continue into next week, with a few days of batches of rain and storms with a stalled front in the region.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

