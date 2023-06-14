Getting steamier and tracking spotty storms again

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says better rain chances move in again around Father’s Day and linger into next week.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are back to summer heat and extra humidity at times, with isolated downpours and storms developing for now. Father’s Day Sunday into next week comes with more batches of rain and storms to move through at times.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning mostly clear, with some stray fog. We’re starting the day around 58 degrees, which is below average again.

We’re really warming back up today, with a high of 83 degrees! Isolated rain and storms reach the Southern Valley to mountains this afternoon, then spotty rain and storms are possible this evening from the Plateau through the Valley to Smokies. This let’s Knoxville reach 83 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight gets back to mostly clear, with patchy fog. We’ll drop to around 62 degrees, or closer to average.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty rain and storms develop Thursday afternoon to evening as well, with a 20% coverage at most. We’re still warmer at 86 degrees.

Stray rain and storms are possible Friday and Saturday, but it’s even warmer in the upper 80s with more sunshine!

Our next best chance for rain arrives Father’s Day, but it’s look spotty to scattered later in the day, so we can hit the upper 80s again Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the on and off rain and storms continue into next week, with a few days of batches of rain and storms with a stalled front in the region.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People traveling around West Knoxville were surprised to find a bear also traveling the area on...
PHOTOS: Bear spotted in West Knoxville
Travelers can now fly nonstop to Chicago, Illinois, from McGhee Tyson Airport, according to...
New nonstop flight added to McGhee Tyson Airport
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found dead off Clinton...
Man dead after hit-and-run on Clinton Highway, suspect at large, Knox County sheriff says
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
University of Tennessee
Fondling incidents spark warning from University of Tennessee police

Latest News

Getting steamier and tracking spotty storms again.
Getting steamier and tracking spotty storms again
Ben follows up on a better chance of weekend rain
Heating up before rain arrives for Father’s Day weekend
Enjoy this brief lower humidity ahead of building heat
Enjoy this brief lower humidity ahead of building heat
Enjoy this brief lower humidity ahead of building heat
Enjoy this brief lower humidity ahead of building heat