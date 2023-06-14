Getting steamy with limited rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The summer heat and humidity is back! This sticks around for a few days with limited rain chances. Enjoy before a rainy stretch of weather sets up early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few spotty downpours and storms are possible this evening. We’re mostly clear overnight with patchy fog developing by Thursday morning. We’ll drop to around 62 degrees by the morning.

The sunshine is back Thursday! Stray showers are possible by the afternoon hours. Those turn spotty by the later evening hours with a few more clouds. Highs are near 86 degrees!

LOOKING AHEAD

Stray rain and storms are possible Friday with even warmer temperatures as highs reach the upper 80s to near 90!

The good news is your Father’s Day Weekend is looking much better. We are all dry Saturday with spotty rain and storms arriving later Sunday afternoon and becoming scattered overnight. Highs are in the upper 80s both days.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the on-and-off rain and storms continue into next week, with a few days of batches of rain and storms as a front stalls out in the region.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

