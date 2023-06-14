Great Smoky Mountains waterfall to be featured on USPS stamp

Grotto Falls in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park made the cut.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is celebrating the beauty of America’s waterfalls with a new set of postal stamps, one of which will feature a waterfall close to home.

There will be 12 waterfalls in total in the Forever Stamp collection. Grotto Falls in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park made the cut. It’s the only waterfall in the park that takes hikers behind the falling water, and at 25 feet tall, it’s a sight.

“The Postal Service is proud to celebrate the natural world through our stamps, and these gorgeous new stamps will bring the beauty of these waterfalls to millions of people who will see them on the cards and letters they receive in their mailboxes,” said Michael J. Elston, Secretary of the Board of Governors, U.S. Postal Service, who served as the stamps’ dedicating official.

Upper Falls along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina also made the cut. Joe Miller took the Grotto Falls photo, and Tim Fitzharris took the Upper Falls photo.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

