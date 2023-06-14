Hops in the Hills craft beer festival coming to Maryville

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hops in the Hills craft brewing festival is making its way back to Maryville, offering beer tastings, games, live music and more.

The festival will feature breweries from across the region, including Blackhorse Brewery, Gatlinburg Brewing Company and SweetWater Brewing. Attendees will be able to sample beer while playing games and listening to live music at the Maryville Greenway Amphitheater.

The festival itself is planned for June 23 and 24, but local breweries will be holding specials all week in anticipation.

“Hops in the Hills is a great way for people to experience the Smoky Mountains and Maryville’s vibrant, historic downtown and thriving craft beer scene,” Blount Partnership Tourism Director Kim Mitchell said. “It’s always highly anticipated.”

Friday, June 23 will mark the start of the Hops in the Hills Brew Crawl. Crawlers will be stopping at places like The Casual Pint, Broadway Social, Blackberry Farm Brewery and Tri-Hop Brewery. The crawl goes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is $15 per person.

Tickets for the festival itself, 5 p.m. on Saturday, will run $65 and include beer samples, food and a t-shirt. Designated driver tickets are $40 and include everything except the beer.

