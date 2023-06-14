Knoxville Fire Department intern working with crew that delivered him as a baby

The department took to Twitter to announce that OT Harris would be joining the crew as a Summer in the City intern.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Fire Department crew is coming full circle with their newest intern.

The department took to Twitter to announce that OT Harris would be joining the crew as a Summer in the City intern. “It’s a small world!” officials said.

Previous Coverage: ‘I’m living his legacy’ | Knoxville teen dreams big with booming new business

The Summer in the City intern program is an eight-week paid internship for applicants interested in checking out City of Knoxville departments. They work on administrative and support tasks while also developing professionally with city employees.

Harris is no stranger to working over his summers. Last year, he was working as the CEO of his own company: OT’s Business Consulting, LLC.

