Mayo Garden Center set to close one of its locations

By John Pirsos
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You might have gotten your Christmas tree or new plants for your garden from Mayo Garden Center for years. But now, one of its stores is closing here in East Tennessee.

Mayo Garden Center is closing its store in Powell later this summer. The store that sells power tools, outdoor furniture and gardening supplies has been in that location for about 25 years.

“It’s more than a business,” Derek Richards said, store manager of the Mayo Garden Center in Powell.

Richards said it’s unclear exactly when the store will close, but he said it will likely be later this summer. He said staffing shortages at that location, along with the two Knoxville locations, led to the store’s closing.

“For the far west store mainly,” Richards said. “With the service department, parts, sales associates, they just really struggled with it.”

Richards said it’s been going on for a couple of years, like many industries have dealt with post-pandemic. He said the store’s employees will be transferred to the other two locations to help with staffing.

Plus, Richards said Mayo Garden is moving away from power equipment, something that store has a lot of.

He said the store closing will leave a hole in the community.

“They’ve counted on us for 20-something years,” Richards said. “To be here, we’ve been pretty consistent as far as that goes. And I think we do well here with customer service.”

Richards said everything in the store is on sale until they close.

He said saying goodbye to the staff and customers will be the hardest part of shutting the doors.

Despite the Powell location closing, Richards said the two Knoxville locations are in no danger of closing.

