No more rides to Hel on bus 666 in Poland

FILE - People walk past beside old wagons in the small Baltic sea coastal town of Hel, north of...
FILE - People walk past beside old wagons in the small Baltic sea coastal town of Hel, north of Gdansk, Poland, Sunday, June 24, 2012.(AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — There will be no more going to Hel on bus 666.

The bus to the town of Hel on Poland’s Baltic coast has long been popular with tourists. But some Christian conservatives have protested the number signifying the devil on a bus leading to a place that sounds like the word “hell” in English.

The local bus operator, PKS Gdynia, announced this week that bus 666 will no longer run to Hel. It said it had flipped the last number and would now run the line under the number 669 starting on June 24.

Local media said the bus company acted under the pressure of Christian groups who had pushed for the change, but were already thinking of returning to the old number amid a public outcry over the change.

The local news portal Trojmiasto.pl said that the line operated under the number 666 since 2006, first as a local joke before attracting riders from across Poland and beyond. Some people rode the bus simply to say they had taken the 666 bus to Hel, Polish media reported.

Fronda, a Catholic publication, has for years called for the 666 bus to be renamed, arguing that it had Satanic overtones and that “to present the reality of eternal damnation as amusing in any way is just plain stupidity.”

It lamented that fact that many Polish journalists, even Catholic ones, took pleasure in the joke.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People traveling around West Knoxville were surprised to find a bear also traveling the area on...
PHOTOS: Bear spotted in West Knoxville
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found dead off Clinton...
Man dead after hit-and-run on Clinton Highway, suspect at large, Knox County sheriff says
University of Tennessee
Fondling incidents spark warning from University of Tennessee police
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

Investigators noted the home was extremely filthy and unkempt throughout and determined Dennis...
Man with disabilities found dead after being locked in basement by caregivers, authorities say
They each face 16 charges for attempting to shoot a middle school student in the head.
3 teens indicted in alleged plot to kill boy on school bus
The Italy-bound boat is believed to have sailed from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya.
At least 79 migrants dead and dozens feared missing after fishing vessel sinks off Greece
Wild Inside: Hanging out with Stevie!