No rest for the weary as Vols meet up with fans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What a year it’s been for Tennessee Athletics! It began with a New Year’s Six Bowl win over Clemson.

Both Tennessee basketball teams advance to the Sweet-16 of NCAA Tournament play.

Then on the diamond, the Lady Vols made it to the World Series and, following suit, Tony Vitello’s Vols also made it following Monday night’s Super Regional clinching win over Southern Miss.

The Vols have their work cut out for them, facing overall No. 5 seed LSU and maybe the top pick in this year’s draft Pitcher Paul Skeens on Saturday night.

It was a late night for the team, which arrived back on campus just after 3:00 p.m.

Then, a trio of the players made their way down to Dick’s House of Sport at West Town Mall for a Meet and Greet with several hundred of their fans who came to offer their support and encouragement as the team prepares to head to Omaha for its second College World Series appearance in the last three years.

No rest for the weary! Trio of Base-Vols visit @DICKS to meet with their loyal fans, many of whom had stayed up late the night before to watch them punch their ticket to the #CWSOmaha @wvlt pic.twitter.com/7Q5vrSmDkt — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) June 14, 2023

Additionally, No. 1 Seed Wake Forest is on UT’s side of the bracket. They open with Stanford.

If Tennessee’s arms show up as they have the past two weekends, the Vols will absolutely have a fighting chance out of Omaha and a journey that begins Wednesday afternoon.

