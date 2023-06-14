“They are away from mom on purpose” | Bears are getting closer to town

TWRA suggests residents make their presence known by making themselves appear larger, stay calm and slowly back away.
TWRA suggests residents make their presence known by making themselves appear larger, stay calm and slowly back away.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is not uncommon to see Black bears roaming around the Scruffy City this time of year. TWRA’s Black Bear Support Biologist Janelle Musser told WVLT News most of what residents are seeing these days are what’s called male yearlings or juveniles and they’re either looking for a mate or a new home this time of year after mama bear kicked them out.

“They are away from mom on purpose,” Musser said. “So, I try to describe it as cubs of this year will be the size of a beagle or a smaller dog. Where those yearlings will be the size of a German Shepard size.”

This week, one viewer reported seeing a bear at the corner of Elkmont and Cedar Bluff grubbing on garbage and another outside of the Trader Joe’s along Kingston Pike.

“I wanted to see if it was going to other bears,” said Julia Eckstien Robertson. “It was just ... uncanny to see that in Knoxville.”

TWRA wants them to find their own way back into the wild. Musser suggests residents make their presence known by making themselves appear larger, stay calm and slowly back away.

Never approach, or in Robertson’s case, follow a bear.

TWRA says take down bird feeders, bring in garbage and pet food until the bears find their new home away from yours.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People traveling around West Knoxville were surprised to find a bear also traveling the area on...
PHOTOS: Bear spotted in West Knoxville
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found dead off Clinton...
Man dead after hit-and-run on Clinton Highway, suspect at large, Knox County sheriff says
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
University of Tennessee
Fondling incidents spark warning from University of Tennessee police

Latest News

Getting steamier and tracking spotty storms again
Getting steamier and tracking spotty storms again
Social media superstar 'Stevie,' the one-year-old chimpanzee carries around her blanket while...
Wild Inside: Hanging out with Stevie!
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend
Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend