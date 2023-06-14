“They are away from mom on purpose” | Bears are getting closer to town

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is not uncommon to see Black bears roaming around the Scruffy City this time of year. TWRA’s Black Bear Support Biologist Janelle Musser told WVLT News most of what residents are seeing these days are what’s called male yearlings or juveniles and they’re either looking for a mate or a new home this time of year after mama bear kicked them out.

“They are away from mom on purpose,” Musser said. “So, I try to describe it as cubs of this year will be the size of a beagle or a smaller dog. Where those yearlings will be the size of a German Shepard size.”

This week, one viewer reported seeing a bear at the corner of Elkmont and Cedar Bluff grubbing on garbage and another outside of the Trader Joe’s along Kingston Pike.

“I wanted to see if it was going to other bears,” said Julia Eckstien Robertson. “It was just ... uncanny to see that in Knoxville.”

TWRA wants them to find their own way back into the wild. Musser suggests residents make their presence known by making themselves appear larger, stay calm and slowly back away.

Never approach, or in Robertson’s case, follow a bear.

TWRA says take down bird feeders, bring in garbage and pet food until the bears find their new home away from yours.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.