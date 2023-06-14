Veteran’s Heritage Site Foundation honors Great Smoky Mountain veterans

Service members who passed were remembered and honored as well as some of the remaining family members.
By Ellie Byrd
Jun. 14, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a special day at the Veteran’s Heritage Site Foundation in Townsend, as they honored the men and women who gave their life in service of our country and are laid to rest in the Great Smoky Mountains. Service members who passed were remembered and honored as well as some of the remaining family members.

The veteran’s heritage site foundation held a ceremony honoring the veterans that are buried in the Great Smoky Mountains. There are over 239 vets buried in over 63 sites within the park- mostly fighting in the Revolutionary and Vietnam war.

The ceremony started off with a prayer, “From the first battle at 1776, I could never give you enough thanks for the freedoms I have today,” reminding everyone how thankful the guests are.

“The ultimate sacrifice that these veterans gave and never came home again is just something that ought to keep us in awe and thankful for every day,” said Joe Emert, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He was there in honor of his great-great-grandfather Fredrick Emert, who fought in the Revolutionary War and is buried in the park.

“Frederick was a revolutionary war soldier. He started out early in the war, it was a place called Brandy Vine in the Pennsylvania line in 1775 and stayed in the Army two or three years after,” said Joe Emert.

Amy Emert is also a descendent of Frederick; she is a genealogist and is responsible for finding all the information about the vets who fought in the Vietnam and Revolutionary wars so their legacy can live on.

“Yes and multiple generations in one family are represented today, and its just a continuation of lineage of service, and its not just the service stopped with those men who helped found our country, but the fight is still on today to preserve our country,” said Emert.

Some awards and honors presented today include the quilt of valor presentation and the 50th year commemorative pin presentation to Vietnam veterans.

Blaine Moyers, who is a student at The University of Tennessee, was the winner of The Wimberley Military Service Scholarship. He has a long history of service members in his family and said he’s humbled to be the next generation fighting for our county.

“I feel very proud it’s a different environment than I’m in you know, I wont be on the front line like my family members were but is till hope to carry that legacy carry that honor along with my name,” said Moyers.

You can visit the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center and pay tribute to the men and women buried across the park.

