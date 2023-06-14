WATCH: Officials rescue raccoon stuck at top of highway light pole

Officials in Rhode Island worked to bring down a raccoon that had gotten stuck at the top of a light pole. (SOURCE: WJAR)
By Molly Levine
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R. I. (WJAR) – Drivers in Rhode Island noticed something unusual during their morning commute on Tuesday as a raccoon got stuck at the top of a light pole.

Michael Healey, with the state’s Department of Environmental Management, said the animal being stuck on the pole was considered a safety hazard.

“Our fear obviously was the fact that this raccoon could fall onto the windshield of a truck or car and cause an accident on a very busy roadway,” Healey said.

The department worked with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and state police to get the raccoon down.

Witnesses said the raccoon was on the pole for hours as they drove by and contacted authorities.

Officials said they were aware but didn’t immediately have the means to get the animal down safely.

Eventually, the raccoon was rescued and released into the woods.

“It looked healthy and it took off pretty fast after being on the light pole that long without food and water,” Healey said.

According to officials, it wasn’t immediately clear how the animal initially got stuck on the pole.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People traveling around West Knoxville were surprised to find a bear also traveling the area on...
PHOTOS: Bear spotted in West Knoxville
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found dead off Clinton...
Man dead after hit-and-run on Clinton Highway, suspect at large, Knox County sheriff says
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
University of Tennessee
Fondling incidents spark warning from University of Tennessee police

Latest News

Cole Bridges could face up to 20 years in prison on each of the two charges at a Nov. 2...
US Army soldier pleads guilty to trying to contact terrorists to ambush Army soldiers in Middle East
A therapy dog at Maryland University was honored with a dog degree for her service during the...
CUTE: University honors hospital service dog with ‘dogree’
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
Court hears arguments over records related to Biden gift of Senate papers to University of Delaware
The lawsuit alleged Starbucks was taking steps to “punish white employees who had not been...
Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6 million in suit over firing after 2018 arrests of 2 Black men
University honors hospital service dog with 'dogree'