What does Summer Wells look like two years after going missing?

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On June 15, 2021, Hawkins County five-year-old Summer Wells went missing. The girl’s disappearance gained national attention, prompting coverage from national news sources and local alike, such as WVLT News, working to bring the girl home.

Previous Coverage: What we know about the case of missing Summer Wells

Directly in the field for the last two years has been the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which released an age progression image of what Summer may look like today. The picture, generated with the help of forensic artists at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was released Wednesday, the day before the two-year anniversary of Summer’s disappearance.

Summer Wells age progressed (TBI)

“On June 15, 2021, Summer Wells disappeared, leading to one of the most exhaustive and involved missing child cases we’ve ever investigated,” TBI officials said. “We won’t stop searching for Summer until we have answers.”

Summer is still the subject of an AMBER Alert, and the TBI is asking for information. Those with something to share can do so at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.