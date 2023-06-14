What does Summer Wells look like two years after going missing?

The girl’s disappearance gained national attention, prompting coverage from national news sources and local alike, such as WVLT News, working to bring the girl home.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On June 15, 2021, Hawkins County five-year-old Summer Wells went missing. The girl’s disappearance gained national attention, prompting coverage from national news sources and local alike, such as WVLT News, working to bring the girl home.

Previous Coverage: What we know about the case of missing Summer Wells

Directly in the field for the last two years has been the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which released an age progression image of what Summer may look like today. The picture, generated with the help of forensic artists at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, was released Wednesday, the day before the two-year anniversary of Summer’s disappearance.

Summer Wells age progressed
Summer Wells age progressed(TBI)

“On June 15, 2021, Summer Wells disappeared, leading to one of the most exhaustive and involved missing child cases we’ve ever investigated,” TBI officials said. “We won’t stop searching for Summer until we have answers.”

Summer is still the subject of an AMBER Alert, and the TBI is asking for information. Those with something to share can do so at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People traveling around West Knoxville were surprised to find a bear also traveling the area on...
PHOTOS: Bear spotted in West Knoxville
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found dead off Clinton...
Man dead after hit-and-run on Clinton Highway, suspect at large, Knox County sheriff says
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
University of Tennessee
Fondling incidents spark warning from University of Tennessee police

Latest News

Summer Wells
What we know about the case for missing Summer Wells
Musser suggests residents make their presence known by making themselves appear larger, stay...
“They are away from mom on purpose” | Bears are getting closer to town
Getting steamier and tracking spotty storms again
Getting steamier and tracking spotty storms again
Social media superstar 'Stevie,' the one-year-old chimpanzee carries around her blanket while...
Wild Inside: Hanging out with Stevie!