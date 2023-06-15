Getting hotter with pop-ups for now, a rainy system out next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures continue to rise, with plenty of humidity as well. This creates pop-ups at times, but more organized rain with a cold front heads this way, and sticks around for several days as a center of low pressure sits right over our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Areas of fog develop with a mostly clear sky this morning. We’re starting the day around 62 degrees, with a light breeze.

It’s a beautiful mostly sunny day, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon through the evening. This is when stray rain and storms develop, peaking at a 20% coverage through the evening. It’s a seasonably warm day at 86 degrees, but it is a little humid.

Tonight becomes clear again, with a stray shower, then morning fog. We’ll drop to around 65 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Stray rain and storms are possible Friday afternoon to early evening, after a warmer day at 89 degrees. We have more winds Friday too, with a westerly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around to 20 mph.

The weekend is looking better, even into Father’s Day! Now, Saturday is the best day with all sunshine and dry. We’re in the upper 80s both days, with increasing clouds Sunday afternoon to spotty rain and storms by the late afternoon to evening.

A cold front’s scattered rain and storms increase Sunday night into Monday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the on-and-off rain and storms continue into next week as the center of the system that spins the fronts will actually sit right over our area through Wednesday.

