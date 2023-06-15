Guy Fieri making stops in Pigeon Forge, Dollywood for show taping

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guy Fieri will be touring East Tennessee for a taping of his All-American Road Trip show.

Fieri is one of the most recognizable faces in the culinary world, and well known to Food Network viewers. He’ll be visiting his Pigeon Forge Downtown Flavortown location to chow down on nachos, burgers and waffles before making a stop at Dollywood.

At the park, he’s planning to try homestyle chicken and Dollywood’s famous cinnamon bread.

The show will be filming Friday, June 16.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.