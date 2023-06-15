Heating up with more sunshine ahead of a rainy stretch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is dropping throughout the day Friday allowing temperatures to heat up! Enjoy this quiet stretch of weather as we see an unsettled weather pattern move into the region all next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We clear out tonight with a stray shower. Patchy fog develops by Friday morning with a low near 65 degrees.

The sunshine is back all day Friday! You’ll probably notice the hazy conditions returning as well. The smoke from the wildfires in Canada moves back into the region. As of now, this will not impact our air quality. It’s a hot day with a high near 87 degrees. A stray pop-up is possible by the evening hours with gusts up to 20 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

The heat continues for the weekend! Highs are in the upper 80s both days. Saturday features a lot of sunshine, but Sunday features more clouds. A few spotty downpours and storms are possible later on your Father’s Day.

Temperatures drop into the upper 80s next week with on-and-off rain and storms through Wednesday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, it looks like the unsettled weather pattern continues into the end of the week with cooler temperatures.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

