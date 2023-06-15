Knox County District Attorney’s office using meals to spot elder abuse

Knox County District Attorney’s office partnering with Mobile Meals for Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Seniors are more likely to be abused in Tennessee than in 45 other states in the U.S. One in 10 older Americans experiences some form of abuse.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County’s District Attorney’s Office is partnering with mobile meals to bring awareness to elder abuse. Seniors are more likely to be abused in Tennessee than in 45 other states in the U.S. One in 10 older Americans experiences some form of abuse.

The DA’s office said that creating contact with vulnerable adults helps them get ahead of abusive situations. Tammy Hicks, Assistant District Attorney and Team Leader of the DA’s Elder Abuse Unit said they do this by volunteering with a program like Mobile Meals.

“We can have more people who have contact with elderly adults, then chances of abuse go down,” she said.

Isolated seniors are at higher risk for abuse. 63% of the more than 1,100 who get Mobile Meals live alone.

Volunteers are taught to be observant of warning signs. Some examples include unexplained bruises or deteriorating living conditions.

Hicks says that just checking in regularly will help protect older people in our community.

“Be a good neighbor. Be a good church member. Be a good friend. If you notice anything unusual with that elderly adult. If you haven’t seen them in a while. If you notice weight loss. Be vigilant about that. Check-in with them and then don’t ever hesitate to report.”

People can report suspected elder abuse at the Tennessee Adult Protective Services (APS) website or by calling the agency at 1-888-APS-TENN (277-8366). All reports are confidential.

“You just never know what that investigations gonna uncover about what they’re going through so still report it,” Hicks said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addy will be praised during a donor honor walk Thursday at ETCH
Simple procedure for most turns deadly for 8-year-old at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
beloved radio host carjacked
Beloved Knoxville radio host carjacked at gunpoint
People traveling around West Knoxville were surprised to find a bear also traveling the area on...
PHOTOS: Bear spotted in West Knoxville
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
The East Tennessee garden store is closing its Powell location later this summer
Mayo Garden Center set to close one of its locations

Latest News

The area of Highway 66 where Veterans Blvd. will end.
Veterans Boulevard extension on the table
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father speaks two years after the disappearance of Summer Wells
Heating up with more sunshine ahead of a rainy stretch
Heating up with more sunshine ahead of a rainy stretch
Father speaks two years after the disappearance of Summer Wells