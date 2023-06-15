Knox County District Attorney’s office using meals to spot elder abuse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County’s District Attorney’s Office is partnering with mobile meals to bring awareness to elder abuse. Seniors are more likely to be abused in Tennessee than in 45 other states in the U.S. One in 10 older Americans experiences some form of abuse.

The DA’s office said that creating contact with vulnerable adults helps them get ahead of abusive situations. Tammy Hicks, Assistant District Attorney and Team Leader of the DA’s Elder Abuse Unit said they do this by volunteering with a program like Mobile Meals.

“We can have more people who have contact with elderly adults, then chances of abuse go down,” she said.

Isolated seniors are at higher risk for abuse. 63% of the more than 1,100 who get Mobile Meals live alone.

Volunteers are taught to be observant of warning signs. Some examples include unexplained bruises or deteriorating living conditions.

Hicks says that just checking in regularly will help protect older people in our community.

“Be a good neighbor. Be a good church member. Be a good friend. If you notice anything unusual with that elderly adult. If you haven’t seen them in a while. If you notice weight loss. Be vigilant about that. Check-in with them and then don’t ever hesitate to report.”

People can report suspected elder abuse at the Tennessee Adult Protective Services (APS) website or by calling the agency at 1-888-APS-TENN (277-8366). All reports are confidential.

“You just never know what that investigations gonna uncover about what they’re going through so still report it,” Hicks said.

