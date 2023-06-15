Knoxville Old City staple set to close

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Old City staple is shutting its doors after nearly ten years in business. Olibea will close for the last time, leaving the Old City without its signature biscuits.

The business made the announcement on social media, thanking customers for supporting Olibea through a move and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many of you have become friends with me, the Olibea family and my own family. I have cherished so many moments like Biscuit Fest, the Southern Food Alliance and the Old City Long Table,” business owner Jeffery said.

Olibea will close on Thursday, June 22nd.

