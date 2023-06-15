Loudon Powerball player wins $500,000
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A lucky Powerball player in Loudon is walking away half a million dollars richer after winning big Wednesday.
The player won using Double PLay and matching five of the five balls, taking home the $500,000.
That ticket was purchased at Rocky Top Market on Highway 72.
