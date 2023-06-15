Tennessee Basketball sets 10-day tour of Italy this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee basketball team is traveling to Italy July 31 through Aug. 9 for a three-game exhibition tour filled with cultural immersion and exciting sight-seeing experiences.

The Volunteers have scheduled games against the Lithuanian U21 National Team in Florence on back-to-back days Aug. 4 and Aug. 5. Tennessee also will face Italian club team A.S. Stella Azzura in Rome on Aug. 7.

Video of all three games will be streamed live on the subscription video service FloSports and can be accessed through a one-month subscription.

After spending the first days of the trip in the Lake Como region, the traveling party will bus to Florence for a multi-day stop before boarding a train to Rome on Aug. 6.

In addition to the games, other activities throughout the trip include a boat tour of Lake Como, a tour of the Florence Cathedral (Duomo) and stops at the Pantheon, Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps, the Colosseum and Vatican City.

Fans interested in supporting this once-in-a-lifetime educational and athletic experience for the Tennessee basketball program are encouraged to contact the Tennessee Fund at tnfundevents@utk.edu.

