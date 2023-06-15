Two Knoxville Police Department officers file discrimination complaints after new policy enacted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knoxville Police Department officers have filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Tennessee Human Rights Commission, claiming the department is discriminating against them, Public Information Officer Scott Erland confirmed to WVLT News Thursday.

The two officers, Haley Starr and Dan Roark, filed the complaints in response to General Order 1.50. That order clarifies procedure for KPD employees who are injured or unable to perform their normal duties.

According to the order, employees, including officers, who are unable to perform normal duties are to be placed on modified duty. Modified duty means the employee will be given jobs in the department that fit within their medical needs, with a few requirements. Several of those requirements are simple, such as 90-day medical evaluations and medical visits to ensure what type of duty an employee is fit for.

The issue Starr and Roark are concerned with is a policy that states that modified duty protection runs out after a year; after that year, employees can be “separated from employment with the Knoxville Police Department.” That means the two, who are currently on modified duty, could lose their positions in November.

The policy was enacted under KPD Chief Paul Noel, but Erland said the policy was in the beginning stages before Noel took the position.

“It is important to note that this policy was in the works prior to Chief Noel,” Erland said. “The groundwork for that policy was laid under Chief Eve Thomas, continued under Acting Chief Fortner and was only brought to a conclusion under Chief Noel.”

WVLT News spoke with Starr and Roark’s attorney, L. Scott Miller, who’s questioning whether the execution of the policy is legal.

“We are questioning the legality of the policy itself and the implementation of the policy with officers already in this position,” Miller said, adding that the policy will affect “a number” of employees at KPD, not just his clients.

Legally, Miller said, if the policy only affected new employees, there may not be a case. However, the implementation of General Order 1.50 on existing employees could be considered discrimination. In Starr’s case, she’s been on modified duty for eight years, with no problems, according to Miller.

“All this time it has not been an issue,” Miller said. “What’s the basis behind the change?” He added that some employees have been on modified duty even longer and that the policy could have been implemented as a form of retaliation.

Starr and Roark, Miller said, were vocal about General Order 1.50 last November when it went into effect, joining other employees in wanting to challenge it.

Erland also said that some jobs, like that of a police officer, have physical requirements. He said other agencies, like the Knoxville Fire Department, have similar policies.

“The unfortunate reality is that certain jobs, like police officers and firefighters, have physical requirements to be able to safely and effectively perform their jobs,” Erland said. “There are not any permanent light or modified duty assignments at the police department. There are temporary assignments for officers while they heal from injuries or other medical issues, but ultimately all police officers need to be able to perform the essential functions of the job.”

City of Knoxville representative Eric Vreeland told WVLT News that the city does not comment on pending litigation.

The complete policy can be viewed below:

