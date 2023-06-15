Vols arrive in Omaha in advance of College World Series

Tennessee set to open play Saturday night against LSU
Tennessee baseball took the field at Pete Taylor Park after a four-plus hour rain delay for a winner-take-all game three in the Hattiesburg Super Regional.
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols (43-20) arrived in Omaha Wednesday night for their sixth appearance in the Men’s College World Series, where they will open up with a marquee SEC matchup against No. 5 national seed LSU on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

UT is the only SEC program and one of just four in the nation to appear in at least two of the last three College World Series, joining Stanford (2021, 2022, 2023), Texas (2021 & 2022) and Virginia (2021 & 2023).

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People traveling around West Knoxville were surprised to find a bear also traveling the area on...
PHOTOS: Bear spotted in West Knoxville
Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a man was found dead off Clinton...
Man dead after hit-and-run on Clinton Highway, suspect at large, Knox County sheriff says
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Smokies Stadium
Future of current Smokies Stadium up in the air

Latest News

2024 Tennessee football schedule released with UT traveling to Oklahoma
Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame
2023 Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Class unveiled
Christian Moore, Chase Dollander and Griffin Scott meet up with fans at Dick's House of Sport...
No rest for the weary as Vols meet up with fans
Baseball Vols to meet and greet with fans at DICK’S House of Sport
Baseball Vols to meet and greet with fans at DICK’S House of Sport