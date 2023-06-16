East Tennessee deli remembers long time customer killed in hit-and-run

Dean Willis visited the Sunrise Deli for nearly two straight years before he was killed in a hit-and-run back in May.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT
HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been exactly a month since the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a man who goes by Dean Willis was killed alongside Clinton Highway in what is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

According to those who knew him, Willis was a man in his 60′s experiencing homelessness and was an Army veteran who had moved around Knox County over the years.

For the last two years, Willis found comfort at the Sunrise Deli in Halls, which welcomed him in with open arms and would routinely give him free meals.

“Money is just an idea; it doesn’t matter too much. We have to survive, and sometimes people need help and that’s just the way it is,” said owner David Vandergriff.

Vandergriff said he grew to enjoy the daily visits from Willis, as the homeless veteran would often come in to talk about his love for music while jumping at the opportunity to enjoy his favorite item on the menu: a BBQ sandwich.

“He would come in and I’d pull up YouTube and show him old Lynyrd Skynyrd videos from the 70′s of him performing in California. Thing’s he’d never seen before,” said Vandergriff.

The local deli owner said he’s going to miss his encounters with Willis and hopes others take the time to help someone in need when given the chance.

