Experts offer advice to avoid internet scams

60% of internet scams start on your smart phone, according to RSA Security.
60% of internet scams start on your smart phone, according to RSA Security.
By Jared Austin
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Network security company RSA Security said more than 60% of fraud starts on your smartphone. There are nearly 7 billion smartphones in the world. Security companies said this gives fraudsters enough motivation to try and scam people on a daily basis.

There are ways you can protect yourself from being a victim of a scam, according to U.S. Cellular.

“You always want to make sure your smartphone is up to date,” store manager Soriah al-Hussein said. “You can do automatic installations on this overnight while you’re sleeping. Your phone will do it for you and you don’t even have to think about it, so it’s pretty seamless.”

Experts also said they can set up a family plan to keep you and your kids safe. U.S. Cellular has a Parent-Child Agreement where parents can establish boundaries for families, showing kids the importance of being safe while using technology.

“You should avoid public Wi-Fi HotSpots, especially if you’re accessing personal data on your device. Most smartphones, honestly all smartphones, will offer you a password you can put on your device to lock it,” al-Hussein said.

Al-Hussein recommends every smartphone user get a passcode or password to unlock their phones. There are a couple of apps people can get to protect themselves from cyber-attacks which include DuckDuckGo, Express VPN and LastPass. All apps are free to download to your smart device.

