UT football player Jaylen McCollough indicted in assault case

Jaylen McCollough
Jaylen McCollough(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough was indicted Tuesday in an assault charge from October of last year, according to Knox County General Sessions Court documents.

McCollough was arrested on Oct. 9 after punching Zion Spencer, who had walked into his apartment, police records obtained by WVLT News stated.

That report added that Spencer had entered McCollough’s apartment by mistake and immediately closed the door and left. Spencer said he was followed by someone, who became aggressive and punched him, causing him to fall down a set of stairs and lose consciousness.

McCollough has claimed that Spencer entered his apartment and refused to leave, even after being asked multiple times. Court documents stated that McCollough had to shut the door on him.

“While standing just outside the front door in the individual vestibule area of his apartment, Mr. McCollough continued to demand that [the victim] leave. According to Mr. Burrell, [the victim] started to become more aggressive and belligerent. [The victim] then threatened to come back inside the apartment. After threatening to re-enter the property, Mr. McCollough punched [the victim] one time in the face. Mr. McCollough and Mr. Burrell both report that at the time he was punched, [the victim] was standing within two feet of their front door, that he never turned his back and left the apartment at any time, and that he was nowhere near the top of the stairs at the time of the interaction.”

Court Documents

McCollough graduated in November, but is still eligible to play for one more season. He’s currently on the UT roster for 2023. WVLT News reached out to UT officials, who did not provide comment.

