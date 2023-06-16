‘Freedom is not free’ | Fallen East Tenn. veterans honored with special card

Six fallen East Tennessee veterans were honored with Hero Cards from the Grateful National Project.
‘Freedom is not free’ | Fallen East Tenn. veterans honored with special card
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Veterans, Knox County officials and the community gathered to honor fallen veterans with Hero Cards on Friday.

The Grateful Nation Project added six new cards to its collection. A Hero Card features a service member with their picture and story. The new cards all feature East Tennessee veterans.

“It means so much to me because our young people don’t have a concept of what’s really going on,” Bill Robinson, a retired U.S. Air Force Captain, said.

The goal of the project is to connect younger generations with real stories of people who sacrificed their lives while serving our country. Copies of the cards will be in all Knox County Schools’ libraries.

“This is an important thing. We have to ensure that they learn that freedom is not free,” Robinson said.

One of the cards is Marcus Ray Alford Sr., a South-Doyle high school graduate who died in a helicopter accident while serving in Iraq. His mother Karen Ray was there for the presentation.

“Hopefully, the children will appreciate it and see that this is a real person, and he loved his country, and he loved his family, his children,” Ray said.

People who have loved ones who lost their lives while serving can submit their stories on the organization’s website to possibly be featured on a Hero Card.

