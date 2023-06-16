Hardin Valley Academy gets new principal after internal investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hardin Valley Academy will have a new principal going into the 2023-24 school year. This comes after the school’s previous principal was placed on administrative leave while Knox County Schools conducted an internal investigation.

Dr. Rob Speas was placed on leave after a gas valve was intentionally left on in the school by a contracted custodian. That custodian, Jay Riley Kostermans, left the valve on “out of anger over a dispute with his mother,” according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

Previous Coverage: KCS: HVA principal placed on administrative leave

Now, Mitchell Cox will take over the job as principal. He previously taught at Sullivan North High School and Innovation Academy of Northeast Tennessee. He’s served as assistant principal at Sullivan Central High School and as principal at Indian Springs Elementary School, Halls Elementary School and Cedar Bluff Elementary.

Cox also worked as Supervisor of Employee Relations for Knox County Schools before getting the job at Hardin Valley. He’ll start there in July.

Speas is still on administrative leave, according to KCS official Carly Harrington.

