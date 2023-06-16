Humidity dips briefly, before some rain and storms head this way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is dropping and afternoon temperatures are warmer for a few days, before an unsettled weather pattern moves into the region for several days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s mostly clear this morning, with patchy fog developing. We’re starting the day around 65 degrees.

The sunshine is back all day Friday, but you may notice hazy conditions from the smoke in the upper atmosphere from the ongoing fires in Canada. It’s a hot day with a high near 87 degrees. At least the lower humidity helps you out in the shade, especially with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph. A stray pop-up is possible in the higher elevations in the afternoon and still only a 10% coverage for our area as a whole in the evening.

Tonight stays mostly clear with patchy fog, and a below average low of 60 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The afternoon heat continues for the weekend. Highs are in the upper 80s both days. Now, Saturday is all clear with that low humidity, and a northeasterly wind 5 to 10 mph. Father’s Day Sunday comes with gradually increasing humidity and some afternoon clouds, so a stray shower is possible by the afternoon to evening.

Spotty rain is possible Sunday night through Monday morning, then the scattered coverage of rain and storms develop at times Monday but that lasts through Wednesday. It’s mainly afternoon to evening for the better coverage, but it is not a washout with the on and off pattern and scattered coverage at times. Highs are in the low 80s during this time.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, rain chances are spotty the second half of next week and temperatures starting rising again.

