Karns middle schooler wins Apple’s most prestigious award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Karns Middle Schooler is one of a small number of people in the entire world to win Apple’s most prestigious award for students. Dominick Pelaia is only 14 years old and won the Swift Student Challenge. He created an original app called Egg Drop, which won him this national title.

Pelaia just graduated from the 8th grade and will be attending L & N Stem Academy in Knoxville in the fall. He learned to code when he was only 9 years old at an Apple camp at West Town Mall. Now, he has not one but two original apps that he created himself down to the music and graphics.

“My dad and I worked on a few small projects together, but then I decided that I wanted to make my own game to share with my friends so that’s how I created my first app. It’s called Chicking Rumble,” said Pelaia.

It took Pelaia one year to make Chicking Rumble, which is a multiplayer action game. In 2022, the game was accepted by Apple and put on the Apple App Store, which put him in the Apple Developer Program.

“Since my app was successfully submitted, so earlier this spring Apple sent out an announcement about The Swift Student Challenge, and I decided I wanted to join to put my skill set to the test,” said Pelaia.

The Swift Student Challenge is an international challenge that Apple hosts each year. Students have to create a three-minute experience using all Apple Software in only three weeks.

“So, the app I made for the challenge is called Egg Drop,” Pelaia said. “It’s a fast-paced, arcade-style game where you play as a chicken, and you score points by dodging and destroying eggs.”

Pelaia said after seeing other people’s submissions the bar was set very high.

“I learned that math was really important. For example, I had to use algebra to predict the position of the ball based on its speed and gravity, and I used geometry to design the user interface of the app,” said Pelaia.

Pelaia said the pressure was on because he had significantly less time to make the second app, and he did it in between tests at school. He said those challenges made winning extra special.

“I want to thank my family for being so supportive, and finally, I want to thank all of the teachers, staff and students of Karns Elementary and Karns Middle School for showing me so much support and help. I’m really appreciative of all the opportunities that they gave me there,” Pelaia said.

Pelaia is not taking any time off to celebrate; he is already working on creating a website to connect communities and another app to make learning science fun. His new goal is to start a county-wide tutoring program or club that focuses on coding and math. He said he hopes to pursue a career in coding one day.

Chicking Rumble is available on the iOS Apple store, and Egg Drop should become available soon.

