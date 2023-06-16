Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Easy Chicken Tostadas

A quick and easy weeknight dinner!
Healthy Mexican-inspired 20-minute Chicken Tostadas with crispy tortilla shells topped with shredded chicken, black beans, avocado and crumbled cheese.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Prep Time: 20 mins

Cook Time: 6 mins

Total Time: 26 mins

Servings: 4 tostadas

Ingredients

  • 4 tostada shells
  • 1 medium tomato, diced
  • 2 medium avocados, diced
  • 2 tablespoons red onion, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup cilantro, finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Juice of 1/2 lime
  • 8 oz low sodium black beans, drained & rinsed
  • 1 1/2 cups cooked chicken, shredded
  • 1/4 cup Cotija cheese

Instructions

  1. Combine tomato, avocado, red onion, cilantro, cumin, chili powder, salt and lime juice.
  2. Get the other ingredients ready.
  3. To assemble tostadas, top each shell with guacamole salsa, beans, chicken, and cheese.

