Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Easy Chicken Tostadas
A quick and easy weeknight dinner!
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Healthy Mexican-inspired 20-minute Chicken Tostadas with crispy tortilla shells topped with shredded chicken, black beans, avocado and crumbled cheese. A quick and easy weeknight dinner!
Prep Time: 20 mins
Cook Time: 6 mins
Total Time: 26 mins
Servings: 4 tostadas
Ingredients
- 4 tostada shells
- 1 medium tomato, diced
- 2 medium avocados, diced
- 2 tablespoons red onion, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup cilantro, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Juice of 1/2 lime
- 8 oz low sodium black beans, drained & rinsed
- 1 1/2 cups cooked chicken, shredded
- 1/4 cup Cotija cheese
Instructions
- Combine tomato, avocado, red onion, cilantro, cumin, chili powder, salt and lime juice.
- Get the other ingredients ready.
- To assemble tostadas, top each shell with guacamole salsa, beans, chicken, and cheese.
