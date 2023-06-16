Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Marinated Seared Ahi Tuna
Looking for a weeknight dinner? Chef John has you covered with his Marinated Seared Ahi Tuna and Fantasy Sauce!
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Marinated Seared Ahi Tuna
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons regular strength soy sauce, or gluten-free tamari sauce
- 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon Asian toasted sesame oil, found in the Asian aisle
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
- 2 ½ pounds fresh ahi tuna steaks, about 1 1/2-1 2/3 inches thick
- 3 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil, for searing
- Optional: freshly chopped cilantro, green scallions, sesame seeds for garnish.
- Optional: Fantasy sauce
Directions
- In a bowl, whisk together the first 7 ingredients to make a marinade. Towel dry tuna steaks and place in a glass or ceramic dish. Pour marinade over the fish, turning to coat well throughout. Cover tightly and chill several hours to overnight; turn fish over at least once in the middle of marinade time.
- Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large heavy skillet – use aluminum or stainless steel; not nonstick, as it won’t sear – until oil is smoking. Sear ahi steaks 1 1/2 minutes per side on high heat, taking care to flip carefully with a flat, steel spatula. (If your tuna is less than 1 1/2 inches thick, sear for only 1 minute per side.)
- Transfer seared ahi to a large cutting board and let rest/cool 10 minutes. Use a very sharp (serrated works well) knife to slice thinly across the grain.
- Serve chilled or at room temperature. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and cilantro or green onions, if desired. Drizzle with fantasy sauce if desired.
Chef John’s Fantasy Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon Ketchup
- 1 ½ teaspoon rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Mirin
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon sriracha sauce
Directions
- Mix and serve
