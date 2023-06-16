Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Marinated Seared Ahi Tuna

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for a weeknight dinner? Chef John has you covered with his Marinated Seared Ahi Tuna and Fantasy Sauce!

Marinated Seared Ahi Tuna

Ingredients

Directions

In a bowl, whisk together the first 7 ingredients to make a marinade. Towel dry tuna steaks and place in a glass or ceramic dish. Pour marinade over the fish, turning to coat well throughout. Cover tightly and chill several hours to overnight; turn fish over at least once in the middle of marinade time.

Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large heavy skillet – use aluminum or stainless steel; not nonstick, as it won’t sear – until oil is smoking. Sear ahi steaks 1 1/2 minutes per side on high heat, taking care to flip carefully with a flat, steel spatula. (If your tuna is less than 1 1/2 inches thick, sear for only 1 minute per side.)

Transfer seared ahi to a large cutting board and let rest/cool 10 minutes. Use a very sharp (serrated works well) knife to slice thinly across the grain.