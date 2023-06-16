Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Marinated Seared Ahi Tuna

Looking for a weeknight dinner? Chef John has you covered with his Marinated Seared Ahi Tuna and Fantasy Sauce!
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for a weeknight dinner? Chef John has you covered with his Marinated Seared Ahi Tuna and Fantasy Sauce!

Marinated Seared Ahi Tuna

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons regular strength soy sauce, or gluten-free tamari sauce
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon Asian toasted sesame oil, found in the Asian aisle
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
  • 2 ½ pounds fresh ahi tuna steaks, about 1 1/2-1 2/3 inches thick
  • 3 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil, for searing
  • Optional: freshly chopped cilantro, green scallions, sesame seeds for garnish.
  • Optional: Fantasy sauce

Directions

  1. In a bowl, whisk together the first 7 ingredients to make a marinade. Towel dry tuna steaks and place in a glass or ceramic dish. Pour marinade over the fish, turning to coat well throughout. Cover tightly and chill several hours to overnight; turn fish over at least once in the middle of marinade time.
  2. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large heavy skillet – use aluminum or stainless steel; not nonstick, as it won’t sear – until oil is smoking. Sear ahi steaks 1 1/2 minutes per side on high heat, taking care to flip carefully with a flat, steel spatula. (If your tuna is less than 1 1/2 inches thick, sear for only 1 minute per side.)
  3. Transfer seared ahi to a large cutting board and let rest/cool 10 minutes. Use a very sharp (serrated works well) knife to slice thinly across the grain.
  4. Serve chilled or at room temperature. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and cilantro or green onions, if desired. Drizzle with fantasy sauce if desired.

Chef John’s Fantasy Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon Ketchup
  • 1 ½ teaspoon rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Mirin
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon sriracha sauce

Directions

  1. Mix and serve

