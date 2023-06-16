Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Roasted Corn and Pepper Maque Choux
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out this delicious Roasted Corn and Pepper Maque Choux recipe! Perfect for a weeknight meal.
Ingredients
- 8 ears of white corn, shucked
- 3 tablespoons Asian sesame oil
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1/2 pound sliced bacon, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1 large onion, cut into 1/2-inch dice
- 1 large red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch dice
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 12 medium scallions, white and tender green parts thinly sliced
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 425°. Brush the corn with the sesame oil and season with salt and pepper. Wrap each ear in foil and bake for about 30 minutes, or until tender. Let cool, then unwrap the corn and, working over a bowl, cut the kernels from the cobs.
- In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, cook the bacon over moderately low heat, stirring, until it’s lightly crisp and the fat is rendered, about 5 minutes. Transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the rendered fat.
- Add the onion and bell pepper to the casserole and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the corn, bacon and garlic and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Add the cream, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the cream thickens and coats the corn, about 8 more minutes. Stir in the sliced scallions and season with salt and pepper. Serve hot.
