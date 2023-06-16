More sunshine and warmer temperatures heading into Father’s Day

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is tracking a quiet weekend with only a stray shower.
Closer to normal for Saturday with sunshine
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The quiet pattern looks to continue as we move into the weekend with sunshine and a few clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out as we head into Father’s Day, but the better rain opportunities come as we head into early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Passing clouds are possible through the night with humidity slowly decreasing into the morning hours with winds switching back out of the north. A few areas of patchy fog are possible as temperatures start Saturday morning out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Thankfully the weekend is looking nice with plenty of chances to get outside and enjoy.

Saturday will be a day full of sunshine and high temperatures warming into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity will be a little lower for the afternoon with a nice breeze out of the north and east. Make sure to put on the sunscreen if you plan on spending extended periods of time outdoors as our UV index will remain high. You may also notice the haze returning as smoke from the Canadian wildfires slowly filters in.

LOOKING AHEAD

Father’s Day itself isn’t looking and as we see plenty of sunshine and a few clouds mixing in from time to time. High temperatures are close to in the middle to upper 80s with a stray shower for the afternoon or evening. Better rain chances aren’t far away however as we move into next week with a more unsettled pattern.

Rain chances will increase as soon as Monday and that is good news as we see beneficial rainfall to help with gardens and our lawns. Make sure to keep a close eye on the forecast especially for outdoor plans.

Scattered storm chances make a return for Monday
