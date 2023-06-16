NCAA medical committee recommendations include removal of marijuana from banned drug list

An overall general view of the field during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional...
An overall general view of the field during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game between LSU and Kentucky in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, June 11, 2023.(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An NCAA medical committee wants to remove marijuana from the banned drug list and consider whether testing should be limited to performance-enhancing drugs.

The legislation must still be introduced and approved by all three NCAA divisions. Administrators from Division II and Division III asked the committee to look into the marijuana issue and a final decision is expected this fall.

The NCAA’s committee on safeguards and medical aspects of sports also recommended suspending marijuana testing at NCAA championship events until a final judgment about the proposal is made, establishing a trace-level threshold for a banned hormone and metabolic modulator and updates to the governing body’s best practices on mental health.

But the marijuana proposal will likely be the most pivotal change.

Last December, at a summit on marijuana use among college athletes, it was determined the drug is not performance enhancing and that NCAA schools should focus more on educating athletes about the harms of marijuana and reducing use of the drug rather than imposing penalties.

Separately, the committee also proposed setting a threshold of 0.1 nanograms per milliliter as a trace level for the hormone GW1516. It hopes to prevent athletes becoming ineligible because of ingesting the substance unintentionally from contaminated supplements. The substance was initially designed for diabetes treatment but was discontinued in 2007. It has been linked to positive doping tests in endurance-related sports.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addy will be praised during a donor honor walk Thursday at ETCH
Simple procedure for most turns deadly for 8-year-old at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
beloved radio host carjacked
Beloved Knoxville radio host carjacked at gunpoint
Knoxville skyline
Knoxville Old City staple set to close
The East Tennessee garden store is closing its Powell location later this summer
Mayo Garden Center set to close one of its locations
Loudon Powerball player wins $500,000
Loudon Powerball player wins $500,000

Latest News

Experts offer advice to avoid internet scams
Sharon Hatcher is disabled from a severe injury, making it difficult for her to get in and out...
Sevier County non-profit helps disabled woman get new deck
Two students from Heritage High School are putting the final touches on a robot that could save...
Two Blount County students make robot to help save lives
U.S. offers advice to keep your devices safe
Experts offer advice to avoid internet scams
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School...
Biden urges tougher gun restrictions, one year after Uvalde, Texas, school massacre