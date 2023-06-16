One Knoxville Sporting Club reveals alternate 2023 kit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club, the Scruffy City’s professional soccer team, revealed the latest in their kit line Thursday.

The alternate kit is inspired by pink marble, harkening back to the Marble City nickname for Knoxville. It was unveiled at a fan event at, appropriately, Meads Quarry.

INTRODUCING: THE MARBLE CITY KIT



SHOP NOW: https://t.co/fzjLkvb2Hw pic.twitter.com/1dixL5Qo6b — One Knoxville Sporting Club (@OneKnoxSC) June 15, 2023

In 2023, OKSC’s kits are all inspired by Knoxville elements. The primary kit was inspired by the topography of the Great Smoky Mountains and the second kit by Knoxville’s sunsets.

The kit is the third one the team will use for the 2023 season, it’s first stint into the professional USL League One. Last season, the team sported just two kits; the Mountain Kit and the Cream Kit.

As of writing, One Knox sits at sixth in USL1. They play Charlotte Saturday.

