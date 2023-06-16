One Knoxville Sporting Club reveals alternate 2023 kit

One Knoxville SC is making a new fashion statement with its third kit.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville Sporting Club, the Scruffy City’s professional soccer team, revealed the latest in their kit line Thursday.

The alternate kit is inspired by pink marble, harkening back to the Marble City nickname for Knoxville. It was unveiled at a fan event at, appropriately, Meads Quarry.

In 2023, OKSC’s kits are all inspired by Knoxville elements. The primary kit was inspired by the topography of the Great Smoky Mountains and the second kit by Knoxville’s sunsets.

Previous Coverage: One Knoxville SC reveals new home uniforms for upcoming professional season

The kit is the third one the team will use for the 2023 season, it’s first stint into the professional USL League One. Last season, the team sported just two kits; the Mountain Kit and the Cream Kit.

As of writing, One Knox sits at sixth in USL1. They play Charlotte Saturday.

