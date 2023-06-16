Police: Woman wounded in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 300 block of McConnell Street in East Knoxville just after 5:30 P.M. Monday afternoon after hearing gunshots in the area and found a woman who had been shot in the arm.

Police said that the victim was transported from the scene in stable condition to a local hospital, and the investigation is ongoing at this time with Detectives working leads into the shooting.

