Police: Woman wounded in Knoxville shooting

Officers responded to the 300 block of McConnell Street in East Knoxville Monday afternoon.
Knoxville Police Department responds
Knoxville Police Department responds(Knoxville Police Department)
By David Sikes
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 300 block of McConnell Street in East Knoxville just after 5:30 P.M. Monday afternoon after hearing gunshots in the area and found a woman who had been shot in the arm.

Police said that the victim was transported from the scene in stable condition to a local hospital, and the investigation is ongoing at this time with Detectives working leads into the shooting.

