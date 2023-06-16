Sevier County non-profit helps disabled woman get new deck

Sharon Hatcher is disabled from a severe injury, making it difficult for her to get in and out of her home.
Sharon Hatcher is disabled from a severe injury, making it difficult for her to get in and out of her home.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County non-profit has stepped up and helped a 75 year old woman fix up her home.

Sharon Hatcher is disabled from a severe injury, making it difficult for her to get in and out of her home. Making her deck accessible was crucial. It is a project she has needed for awhile but could not afford it.

“I can’t get around. I can’t lift like I used to. I mean, I used to be able to do everything,” she said.

That’s when Live-It, a ministry that organizes projects like this one, stepped in.

“People don’t realize, I’ll be able to walk out on that porch and not worry about falling,” Hatcher said.

The organization connects in need local senior citizens with volunteers. For Hatcher’s project, a group of students from Mississippi came to help.

“A lot of people that are older don’t feel like anyone cares about them and we want to show them that there are still people that care,” said Terri Danis, Executive Director of Live-It.

This organization ensures projects are cost free thanks to outside donations.

“I said well, ‘I don’t have any money to help you,’ and they said, ‘don’t you worry about that,’” Hatcher said.

Hatcher’s church, Thrive Church, surprised her by funding her entire project. She has been going to that church for more than 30 years.

“I just couldn’t believe that and then my church to come through like that,” she said. “This is a miracle and these young people devoting their time you know to do this. I just can’t believe it really.”

Any group can volunteer or donate funds for Live-It projects at its website.

