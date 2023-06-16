Special-called meeting decides fate of Witt Utility board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A special-called meeting was held for the Utility Management Review Board to vote on whether or not to remove the board of commissioners for Witt Utility.

The special-called meeting stemmed from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s report that was released on May 17. The report made several allegations including that the general manager of Witt Utilities, Benjamin Harris, was paid $67,392 in overtime from January to August of 2022.

Harris had the chance to defend himself during the meeting and said after his father died in 2021, he was doing not only his job but his father’s job as well. The comptroller’s office broke the overtime pay down to 18.65 hours a day during a five-day work week.

Harris said that he didn’t work five days a week but seven when it warranted it. When a well would go out, he would try to go fix it, no matter the day or hour.

“So, this time that’s been in overtime, that’s in question from January 2022 to August 2022, we laid 10.6 miles in-house,” Harris said. “I’m doing my job and my daddy’s job. We have nobody else.”

The UMBR focused on if the board knew about the overtime payments, and Harris said he went over his time sheets with them.

Some English Mountain residents made the four-hour drive to defend Witt.

“It’s the only prayer we even have,” one resident said. “Ben has made huge differences up there. I don’t care about the little bit of brown water that we’ve got. It’s better than no water, which we’ve had for a long time.”

Others made the drive to ask the state to step in. Even those who had water couldn’t drink it as it was brown and had to buy their own water jugs to get by.

“I ask every single month at the ESCUD board meeting, ‘Would you give a bottle that’s made out of this water to your grandbaby?’ My answer is no,” Michelle Fromm said. “It’s always no.”

The comptroller’s office assured them that if the board was removed, they would not be impacted. One UMRB member said that some utility districts see a positive impact after a board is removed or replaced.

In the end, the board voted to give the utility company until Sept. 1 to prove to the state that the board could manage the utility. After that date, the state could decide to proceed with a hearing to remove board members or dismiss the case if they felt the board could do its job.

Witt Utilities manages water in parts of three East Tennessee counties, Jefferson, Hamblen and Sevier County.

Based on the investigation, Harris was indicted by a Hamblen County Grand Jury for one count of theft of property over $10,000, one count of theft of property of $1,000 or less and three counts of official misconduct.

