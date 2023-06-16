TBI, FBI join search for 4-year-old girl missing from Memphis home

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department, FBI, TBI, and Office of Homeland Security are searching for a missing child.

Sequoia Samuels, 4, was reported missing to Memphis police Thursday morning.

Police issued a city watch at 7:55 a.m. after parents say they woke up to find the front door of their home open and Sequoia missing.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) also issued an endangered child alert on behalf of MPD.

Sequoia Samuels
Sequoia Samuels(TBI/Family)

Sequoia is 3 feet tall and 30 pounds. She has a feeding tube on her left side. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and black pants with hearts on them. She may be wearing pink house shoes.

She was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue.

Police say they are reviewing footage from a neighbor’s doorbell camera that shows her leaving the home and walking by herself around 3 a.m.

MPD confirms their federal partners are helping to improve the grainy resolution of the video provided to police.

MPD has been speaking with the child’s mother and her boyfriend all day.

There are also drones in the area searching for the girl.

If you know where she may be, call 911, 545-2677, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

