Tennessee cities and counties receive millions for water infrastructure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced Friday that they’d be issuing 131 grants totaling $299,228,167 to counties and cities statewide for water infrastructure improvements.

The money comes from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund. The grants will help fund 469 drinking water, wastewater, and storm water infrastructure projects, TDEC officials said.

“We are grateful to the local applicants, and we anticipate excellent results from these grants,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “This shows that Tennessee recognizes the need for improved water infrastructure, and we are grateful for the leadership of Governor Lee and the General Assembly in seeing that communities get this assistance.”

TDEC split the money as follows:

Collaborative Grants

Town of Arlington – $2,471,640

Lake County – $327,000

Bedford County – $4,045,328

Marion County – $1,708,249

Town of Big Sandy – $1,202,305

Maury County – $3,377,420

Bledsoe County – $2,119,000

Montgomery County – $5,441,392

Blount County – $7,249,412

City of Niota – $1,450,828

Town of Collierville – $2,413,620

City of Norris – $940,139

DeKalb County – $700,000

Obion County – $3,898,010

City of Etowah – $1,977,313

Town of Ridgely – $1,757,555

Fentress County – $5,259,726

Robertson County – $3,573,428

Franklin County – $3,737,963

Town of Sharon – $1,298,563

Giles County – $2,739,891

Stewart County – $2,880,277

City of Gleason – $1,384,057

Tipton County – $8,845,865

Henry County – $4,270,000

Town of Vonore – $1,296,774

Hickman County – $225,000

Williamson County – $5,632,193

City of Knoxville – $20,041,514

Non-Collaborative Grants

City of Adamsville – $2,586,083

City of Lexington – $4,474,049

City of Alcoa – $1,538,078

Lincoln County – $4,570,687

Town of Alexandria – $674,931

Town of Livingston – $1,650,168

Anderson County – $3,795,149

Loudon County, $4,018,541

City of Ardmore – $2,269,128

Macon County – $2,865,641

Town of Ashland City – $955,082

Madison County – $5,232,211

City of Athens – $2,371,902

City of Maryville – $2,978,227

City of Bartlett – $3,412,917

Town of Maury City – $621,338

Town of Baxter – $2,022,955

Town of Maynardville – $1,757,448

City of Bells – $780,834

McMinn County – $1,313,091

City of Bethel Springs – $620,909

Town of Michie – $840,103

City of Blaine – $1,000,000

City of Bristol – $3,692,523

Town of Monteagle – $1,155,086

City of Moscow – $927,763

Town of Bruceton – $910,480

Town of Mosheim – $814,972

City of Church Hill – $1,698,582

City of New Johnsonville – $1,242,408

Clay County – $1,138,150

City of Newport – $1,716,401

City of Clifton – $1,874,991

Town of Nolensville – $1,061,607

City of Clinton – $1,846,039

City of Oak Ridge – $3,189,584

Coffee County – $3,412,500

Town of Oliver Springs – $1,242,868

City of Collegedale – $1,403,121

Overton County – $3,070,347

Town of Collierville – $503,137

Town of Parrottsville – $583,959

City of Copperhill – $624,579

City of Parsons – $1,495,345

Cumberland County – $5,680,518

Town of Pegram – $691,373

Town of Cumberland Gap – $593,764

Town of Petersburg – $629,657

Town of Dandridge – $1,124,800

City of Piperton – $1,267,346

Town of Decaturville – $1,388,535

Polk County – $3,696,209

City of Decherd – $804,760

Rhea County – $1,869,000

Town of Dresden – $1,604,005

City of Ridgeside – $583,803

City of Dyer – $952,163

City of Rives – $590,167

Dyer County – $1,682,004

City of Rockwood – $2,267,061

Town of Englewood – $1,552,396

City of Rossville – $1,220,792

City of Erin – $1,900,980

City of Rutherford – $782,658

City of Forest Hills – $743,882

City of Rutledge – $1,000,000

Town of Graysville – $731,440

Town of Sardis – $964,078

Hamblen County – $5,134,952

Sequatchie County – $1,655,000

Hardeman County – $545,454

City of Sevierville – $2,388,762

City of Harrogate – $953,092

City of Shelbyville – $2,967,622

City of Henderson – $4,001,247

Smith County – $3,223,089

City of Hendersonville – $4,423,608

City of Smithville – $1,336,999

Houston County – $294,100

Town of South Carthage – $713,968

City of Humboldt – $1,929,349

City of Sweetwater – $1,461,428

Town of Huntland – $640,590

Town of Tellico Plains – $1,519,768

City of Jackson – $9,327,640

Town of Trezevant – $899,487

City of Jefferson City – $1,798,336

Tullahoma City – $2,370,558

Jefferson County – $3,124,476

City of Union City – $2,144,801

City of Jellico – $2,500,703

Union County – $2,359,597

Town of Kingston Springs – $701,132

City of Watertown – $699,907

City of Lafayette – $2,190,148

White County – $4,093,130

City of LaFollette – $4,494,167

Town of White Pine – $2,359,661

City of Lakesite – $677,865

Town of Whiteville – $1,570,118

City of Lenoir City – $1,595,024

City of Woodland Mills – $592,568

Collaborative grants involve more than one entity, like cities and counties, all working together on shared projects. TDEC also announced goals for the cities and counties receiving the grants:

Blount County, in collaboration with the South Blount County Utility District, the City of Friendsville, and the Knox Chapman Utility District, will use ARP funds to improve infrastructure, increase water supply resilience, and eliminate susceptibility to source water contamination. Projects include water line, water main, and sewer line extensions, and the installation of new water meters and a new water booster station.

City of Etowah, $1,977,313

The City of Etowah, in collaboration with McMinn County and the Etowah Utilities Board, will leverage ARP and State Revolving Fund (SRF) dollars to address critical needs and non-compliance, and develop an Asset Management Plan. Etowah’s projects include improvements to the existing pump station in order to reduce wastewater overflows in the system and address plant capacity issues.

Fentress County, $5,259,726

Fentress County, in collaboration with Fentress County Utility District, the City of Jamestown, and the City of Allardt, will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water needs. Projects include raw water intake rehabilitation, new water line installation to replace aged, leaky water lines, construction of a new water booster station, replacement of an existing aged booster station, and rehabilitation of three water storage tanks in the City of Allardt.

City of Knoxville, $20,041,514

The City of Knoxville, in collaboration with Knoxville Utilities Board, will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and address critical needs. Projects include the replacement of water lines, the stabilization of a streambank, and the installation of a stormwater conveyance system.

Montgomery County, $5,441,392

Montgomery County, in collaboration with the Cunningham Utility District, Woodlawn Utility District, East Montgomery, and Cumberland Heights, will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and address critical needs and significant non-compliance. Projects include the installation of approximately 14,000 linear feet of new water line, replacement of asbestos cement water lines, and the development of a new water treatment plant.

City of Norris, $940,139

The City of Norris, in collaboration with Anderson County, will leverage ARP and SRF funds to complete an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater needs. Projects include corrective actions to ensure compliance, infiltration and inflow reduction, and service enhancements to small, underserved, or disadvantaged communities in the city.

Non-Collaborative Grants

City of Alcoa, $1,538,078

The City of Alcoa will use ARP funds to address critical needs and maximize efficiency at its regional wastewater treatment plant. Project activities include undergoing renovations to the sludge thickening procedure areas and adding a UV treatment process to move away from chlorine. This project will allow the plant to be more environmentally friendly and energy efficient.

Anderson County, $3,795,149

Anderson County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in the Anderson County Water Authority’s wastewater system. Projects include the installation of a new water storage tank and a new water treatment plant pump. The county will also rehabilitate the Park Road Booster Pump Station and replace galvanized and asbestos cement water lines.

City of Athens, $2,371,902

The City of Athens will use ARP funds to maintain the city’s municipal separate storm sewer system (MS4) permit and address critical needs. Projects include the purchase of an asset management platform for the MS4 network, the completion of a stormwater master plan, and an MS4 utility feasibility study for adoption. The city will also engage in grey and green improvements to the primary MS4 drainage line in order to reduce sedimentation.

City of Bristol, $3,692,523

The City of Bristol will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water needs and modernize aged infrastructure. Projects include the replacement of a raw water intake motor control center, improvements to the Shelby Street Water Booster Station, and 11W Area Water System improvements including water booster station replacement and the installation of new water lines that serve the station. Improvements to the 11W Area Water System will be completed with Sullivan County.

City of Clinton, $1,846,039

The City of Clinton will use ARP funds to address critical needs through the replacement and rehabilitation of water and sewer infrastructure in the city. Projects include the replacement and upsizing of approximately 3,850 linear feet of water line, sewer rehabilitation of approximately 2,660 linear feet of line, and manhole replacement. Clinton’s projects will mitigate water loss, increase hydraulic capacity, improve fire protection, and mitigate excessive infiltration and inflow.

Cumberland County – $5,680,518

Cumberland County will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and complete 12 projects from four utility districts which address drinking water needs from every geographic region of the county. Projects include the replacement of asbestos cement water lines, water line instillation, rehabilitation, and extensions, standpipe constructions, and water tank rehabilitation.

Town of Cumberland Gap, $593,764

The Town of Cumberland Gap will use ARP funds to address critical needs. Projects include stormwater management planning, investigation of the sewer system for excessive infiltration and inflow, and the replacement of sewer lines.

Town of Dandridge, $1,124,800

The Town of Dandridge will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater needs. Projects focus on modernizing aged sewer system components and include the replacement and rehabilitation of approximately 4,300 linear feet of sewer line and eighteen sewer manholes.

Hamblen County, $5,134,952

Hamblen County will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and address critical needs and significant non-compliance. Hamblen County’s drinking water and stormwater system improvements include GIS mapping and inventory and condition assessments. Projects will provide water to distressed areas, replace and add water lines to existing systems, and repair retention pond overflow.

City of Harrogate, $953,092

The City of Harrogate will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater needs. Harrogate will identify excessive infiltration and inflow points within the system through flow monitoring, dye testing, and smoke testing. Based on the results of the investigations, the city will replace and rehabilitate approximately 7,500 linear feet of line.

City of Jefferson City, $1,798,336

The City of Jefferson City will use ARP funds to update its Asset Management Plan and address significant non-compliance. Projects include an inventory and condition assessment, development of a planned operations and maintenance work-order system, and capital improvement plan. Jefferson City will also conduct smoke testing, inspect lines via CCTV, and update aged wastewater lines through line and manhole replacement and point repairs.

Jefferson County, $3,124,476

Jefferson County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Projects include the repair and replacement of approximately 30,000 linear feet of aged water lines and water line extensions throughout the county. Jefferson County’s water system improvements will benefit four county utility districts: Alpha-Talbot, New Market, Witt, and Shady Grove.

City of Jellico, $2,500,703

The City of Jellico will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water needs and improve the city’s water treatment plant. Projects include the installation of raw water intake pumps and piping to the treatment plant, the installation of new blowers, repairs to the existing concrete sedimentation basins, and replacement of all existing electrical equipment. A booster station and line to the improved plant will also be installed.

City of Lafayette, $2,190,148

The City of Lafayette will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and a variety of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects, including extending safe potable drinking water to residents. Projects include the replacement of leaking storm sewer system components and approximately 900 linear feet of the current failing wastewater collection system. Lafayette will also continue to complete a standardized pipeline condition assessment program including televised inspections, smoke tests, lift station pump runtime data analysis, visual inspections during and following rain events, and data collected from strategically placed flow monitors.

City of LaFollette, $4,494,167

The City of LaFollette will use ARP funds to reduce water loss and address the city’s longstanding stormwater management needs. Projects include water line replacements and investigation and improvements along the stormwater system, consisting of CCTV and a stormwater management study. Based on the findings, the city anticipates the repair and rehabilitation of existing sewer lines, structure gate replacements, and point repairs.

City of Lenoir City, $1,595,024

The City of Lenoir City will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address water loss in the city. Projects include the replacement of approximately 14,100 linear feet of waterline and a Sewer System Evaluation Study (SSES) in order to reduce unwanted flows and identify areas of infiltration and inflow. The SSES will also include CCTV of suspect sewer mains and flow monitoring.

Loudon County, $4,018,541

Loudon County will use ARP funds to address to develop Asset Management Plans and address critical needs and significant non-compliance. Projects include the installation of a new pressure sewer system, the construction of a main wastewater pump station, and the installation of a new wastewater storage tank.

City of Maryville, $2,978,227

The City of Maryville, will use ARP funds to address critical needs and significant non-compliance. Projects include the construction of a new storage tank that will prevent microbiological contaminants from entering the public water system, equalize water demands, reduce pressure fluctuations in the distribution system, and provide reserves in the event of power outages and droughts. Maryville will also replace and rehabilitate sewer lines and manholes to reduce infiltration and inflow.

Town of Maynardville, $1,757,448

The Town of Maynardville will use ARP funds to extend and replace waterlines and address excessive infiltration and inflow within the sewer system. Projects include the replacement of approximately 5,860 linear feet of an existing 3-inch water line with 6-inch water line. Maynardville will also conduct a comprehensive Sewer System Evaluation Survey (SSES) and characterization to determine the scope of defects and determine future methods to rehabilitate sewer lines and manholes.

McMinn County, $1,313,091

McMinn County will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and address significant non-compliance. Projects include IT infrastructure upgrades, including the installation of a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, GIS system mapping, the repair and replacement of aged water lines, and inter-utility water interconnections. The county will also replace an aged water tank.

City of Newport, $1,716,401

The City of Newport will use ARP funds to address critical needs and reduce excessive infiltration and inflow within a sewer basin in the Newport Utilities system. Projects include the repair of multiple severely deteriorated wastewater infrastructure components in a targeted area in order to reduce the risk of failure during wet weather events.

City of Oak Ridge, $3,189,584

The City of Oak Ridge will use ARP funds to address aging infrastructure, including the replacement of aging water lines with chronic and numerous failures which contribute to water loss. The city will replace approximately 5,150 linear feet of existing lines that feed a water tank and about 20 percent of the population of Oak Ridge. The city will also replace two existing suction pumps with two new submersible pumps and rehabilitate the existing wet well. Additional funds will be used to replace the city’s existing water treatment plant with a new plant and waterlines.

Town of Oliver Springs, $1,242,868

The Town of Oliver Springs will leverage SRF, USDA, and ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical drinking water and wastewater needs. Projects include hydraulic modeling and forensic investigation of water loss sources in the town’s distribution system and critical zone metering. Oliver Springs will also replace water meters with new AMI meters that are equipped with the ability to acoustically detect leaks in order to prevent water loss.

Town of Parrottsville, $583,959

The Town of Parrottsville will use ARP funds to address wastewater significant non-compliance. Projects include increasing the capacity of the existing wastewater treatment plant through rehabilitation. Parrottsville will also design a new wastewater pump station and 40,000 linear feet of force main to eventually replace the existing treatment plant.

City of Rutledge, $1,000,000

The City of Rutledge will use ARP funds to address critical stormwater needs. Rutledge will conduct a comprehensive Sanitary Sewer Evaluation to identify gravity lines and sanitary sewer manholes in the system that require repair or replacement, then provide plans and specifications for the rehabilitation and replacement of the collection system main lines.

City of Sevierville, $2,388,762

The City of Sevierville will use ARP funds to address significant issues identified in the city’s Consent Order. Projects include cleaning, repairing, and re-lining approximately 20,0000 linear feet of wastewater lines and 54 manholes.

City of Sweetwater, $1,461,428

The City of Sweetwater will use ARP funds to update its Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Projects include an inventory and condition assessment, a capital improvement plan, and budget. Sweetwater will also allocate funding toward a new a one million gallon water tank.

Town of Tellico Plains, $1,519,768

The town of Tellico Plains will use ARP funds to address critical needs and significant non-compliance. The town will install zone meters to identify areas with excessive water loss and address critical water treatment plant improvement needs. Water plant improvements include the construction of a new building for the plant and updating plant plumbing and electrical components.

Union County, $2,359,597

Union County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and bring critical water infrastructure to users of contaminated wells. Projects include the installation of large meters in the service area to identify and prevent water loss, and the installation of approximately 7,500 linear feet of waterline extensions and approximately 1,850 linear feet of new pipe.

Town of White Pine, $2,359,661

The Town of White Pine will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in the town’s Consent Order and Assessment including excessive infiltration and inflow. Projects include the installation of approximately 31,000 linear feet of PVC force main to the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) and the construction of three new wastewater pumping stations to pump flows to the WWTP.

