Tennessee cities and counties receive millions for water infrastructure
The grants will help fund 469 drinking water, wastewater, and storm water infrastructure projects, TDEC officials said.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced Friday that they’d be issuing 131 grants totaling $299,228,167 to counties and cities statewide for water infrastructure improvements.
The money comes from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund. The grants will help fund 469 drinking water, wastewater, and storm water infrastructure projects, TDEC officials said.
“We are grateful to the local applicants, and we anticipate excellent results from these grants,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “This shows that Tennessee recognizes the need for improved water infrastructure, and we are grateful for the leadership of Governor Lee and the General Assembly in seeing that communities get this assistance.”
TDEC split the money as follows:
Collaborative Grants
Town of Arlington – $2,471,640
Lake County – $327,000
Bedford County – $4,045,328
Marion County – $1,708,249
Town of Big Sandy – $1,202,305
Maury County – $3,377,420
Bledsoe County – $2,119,000
Montgomery County – $5,441,392
Blount County – $7,249,412
City of Niota – $1,450,828
Town of Collierville – $2,413,620
City of Norris – $940,139
DeKalb County – $700,000
Obion County – $3,898,010
City of Etowah – $1,977,313
Town of Ridgely – $1,757,555
Fentress County – $5,259,726
Robertson County – $3,573,428
Franklin County – $3,737,963
Town of Sharon – $1,298,563
Giles County – $2,739,891
Stewart County – $2,880,277
City of Gleason – $1,384,057
Tipton County – $8,845,865
Henry County – $4,270,000
Town of Vonore – $1,296,774
Hickman County – $225,000
Williamson County – $5,632,193
City of Knoxville – $20,041,514
Non-Collaborative Grants
City of Adamsville – $2,586,083
City of Lexington – $4,474,049
City of Alcoa – $1,538,078
Lincoln County – $4,570,687
Town of Alexandria – $674,931
Town of Livingston – $1,650,168
Anderson County – $3,795,149
Loudon County, $4,018,541
City of Ardmore – $2,269,128
Macon County – $2,865,641
Town of Ashland City – $955,082
Madison County – $5,232,211
City of Athens – $2,371,902
City of Maryville – $2,978,227
City of Bartlett – $3,412,917
Town of Maury City – $621,338
Town of Baxter – $2,022,955
Town of Maynardville – $1,757,448
City of Bells – $780,834
McMinn County – $1,313,091
City of Bethel Springs – $620,909
Town of Michie – $840,103
City of Blaine – $1,000,000
City of Bristol – $3,692,523
Town of Monteagle – $1,155,086
City of Moscow – $927,763
Town of Bruceton – $910,480
Town of Mosheim – $814,972
City of Church Hill – $1,698,582
City of New Johnsonville – $1,242,408
Clay County – $1,138,150
City of Newport – $1,716,401
City of Clifton – $1,874,991
Town of Nolensville – $1,061,607
City of Clinton – $1,846,039
City of Oak Ridge – $3,189,584
Coffee County – $3,412,500
Town of Oliver Springs – $1,242,868
City of Collegedale – $1,403,121
Overton County – $3,070,347
Town of Collierville – $503,137
Town of Parrottsville – $583,959
City of Copperhill – $624,579
City of Parsons – $1,495,345
Cumberland County – $5,680,518
Town of Pegram – $691,373
Town of Cumberland Gap – $593,764
Town of Petersburg – $629,657
Town of Dandridge – $1,124,800
City of Piperton – $1,267,346
Town of Decaturville – $1,388,535
Polk County – $3,696,209
City of Decherd – $804,760
Rhea County – $1,869,000
Town of Dresden – $1,604,005
City of Ridgeside – $583,803
City of Dyer – $952,163
City of Rives – $590,167
Dyer County – $1,682,004
City of Rockwood – $2,267,061
Town of Englewood – $1,552,396
City of Rossville – $1,220,792
City of Erin – $1,900,980
City of Rutherford – $782,658
City of Forest Hills – $743,882
City of Rutledge – $1,000,000
Town of Graysville – $731,440
Town of Sardis – $964,078
Hamblen County – $5,134,952
Sequatchie County – $1,655,000
Hardeman County – $545,454
City of Sevierville – $2,388,762
City of Harrogate – $953,092
City of Shelbyville – $2,967,622
City of Henderson – $4,001,247
Smith County – $3,223,089
City of Hendersonville – $4,423,608
City of Smithville – $1,336,999
Houston County – $294,100
Town of South Carthage – $713,968
City of Humboldt – $1,929,349
City of Sweetwater – $1,461,428
Town of Huntland – $640,590
Town of Tellico Plains – $1,519,768
City of Jackson – $9,327,640
Town of Trezevant – $899,487
City of Jefferson City – $1,798,336
Tullahoma City – $2,370,558
Jefferson County – $3,124,476
City of Union City – $2,144,801
City of Jellico – $2,500,703
Union County – $2,359,597
Town of Kingston Springs – $701,132
City of Watertown – $699,907
City of Lafayette – $2,190,148
White County – $4,093,130
City of LaFollette – $4,494,167
Town of White Pine – $2,359,661
City of Lakesite – $677,865
Town of Whiteville – $1,570,118
City of Lenoir City – $1,595,024
City of Woodland Mills – $592,568
Collaborative grants involve more than one entity, like cities and counties, all working together on shared projects. TDEC also announced goals for the cities and counties receiving the grants:
Collaborative Grants
Blount County, $7,249,412
Blount County, in collaboration with the South Blount County Utility District, the City of Friendsville, and the Knox Chapman Utility District, will use ARP funds to improve infrastructure, increase water supply resilience, and eliminate susceptibility to source water contamination. Projects include water line, water main, and sewer line extensions, and the installation of new water meters and a new water booster station.
City of Etowah, $1,977,313
The City of Etowah, in collaboration with McMinn County and the Etowah Utilities Board, will leverage ARP and State Revolving Fund (SRF) dollars to address critical needs and non-compliance, and develop an Asset Management Plan. Etowah’s projects include improvements to the existing pump station in order to reduce wastewater overflows in the system and address plant capacity issues.
Fentress County, $5,259,726
Fentress County, in collaboration with Fentress County Utility District, the City of Jamestown, and the City of Allardt, will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water needs. Projects include raw water intake rehabilitation, new water line installation to replace aged, leaky water lines, construction of a new water booster station, replacement of an existing aged booster station, and rehabilitation of three water storage tanks in the City of Allardt.
City of Knoxville, $20,041,514
The City of Knoxville, in collaboration with Knoxville Utilities Board, will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and address critical needs. Projects include the replacement of water lines, the stabilization of a streambank, and the installation of a stormwater conveyance system.
Montgomery County, $5,441,392
Montgomery County, in collaboration with the Cunningham Utility District, Woodlawn Utility District, East Montgomery, and Cumberland Heights, will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and address critical needs and significant non-compliance. Projects include the installation of approximately 14,000 linear feet of new water line, replacement of asbestos cement water lines, and the development of a new water treatment plant.
City of Norris, $940,139
The City of Norris, in collaboration with Anderson County, will leverage ARP and SRF funds to complete an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater needs. Projects include corrective actions to ensure compliance, infiltration and inflow reduction, and service enhancements to small, underserved, or disadvantaged communities in the city.
Non-Collaborative Grants
City of Alcoa, $1,538,078
The City of Alcoa will use ARP funds to address critical needs and maximize efficiency at its regional wastewater treatment plant. Project activities include undergoing renovations to the sludge thickening procedure areas and adding a UV treatment process to move away from chlorine. This project will allow the plant to be more environmentally friendly and energy efficient.
Anderson County, $3,795,149
Anderson County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in the Anderson County Water Authority’s wastewater system. Projects include the installation of a new water storage tank and a new water treatment plant pump. The county will also rehabilitate the Park Road Booster Pump Station and replace galvanized and asbestos cement water lines.
City of Athens, $2,371,902
The City of Athens will use ARP funds to maintain the city’s municipal separate storm sewer system (MS4) permit and address critical needs. Projects include the purchase of an asset management platform for the MS4 network, the completion of a stormwater master plan, and an MS4 utility feasibility study for adoption. The city will also engage in grey and green improvements to the primary MS4 drainage line in order to reduce sedimentation.
City of Bristol, $3,692,523
The City of Bristol will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water needs and modernize aged infrastructure. Projects include the replacement of a raw water intake motor control center, improvements to the Shelby Street Water Booster Station, and 11W Area Water System improvements including water booster station replacement and the installation of new water lines that serve the station. Improvements to the 11W Area Water System will be completed with Sullivan County.
City of Clinton, $1,846,039
The City of Clinton will use ARP funds to address critical needs through the replacement and rehabilitation of water and sewer infrastructure in the city. Projects include the replacement and upsizing of approximately 3,850 linear feet of water line, sewer rehabilitation of approximately 2,660 linear feet of line, and manhole replacement. Clinton’s projects will mitigate water loss, increase hydraulic capacity, improve fire protection, and mitigate excessive infiltration and inflow.
Cumberland County – $5,680,518
Cumberland County will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and complete 12 projects from four utility districts which address drinking water needs from every geographic region of the county. Projects include the replacement of asbestos cement water lines, water line instillation, rehabilitation, and extensions, standpipe constructions, and water tank rehabilitation.
Town of Cumberland Gap, $593,764
The Town of Cumberland Gap will use ARP funds to address critical needs. Projects include stormwater management planning, investigation of the sewer system for excessive infiltration and inflow, and the replacement of sewer lines.
Town of Dandridge, $1,124,800
The Town of Dandridge will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater needs. Projects focus on modernizing aged sewer system components and include the replacement and rehabilitation of approximately 4,300 linear feet of sewer line and eighteen sewer manholes.
Hamblen County, $5,134,952
Hamblen County will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and address critical needs and significant non-compliance. Hamblen County’s drinking water and stormwater system improvements include GIS mapping and inventory and condition assessments. Projects will provide water to distressed areas, replace and add water lines to existing systems, and repair retention pond overflow.
City of Harrogate, $953,092
The City of Harrogate will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical wastewater needs. Harrogate will identify excessive infiltration and inflow points within the system through flow monitoring, dye testing, and smoke testing. Based on the results of the investigations, the city will replace and rehabilitate approximately 7,500 linear feet of line.
City of Jefferson City, $1,798,336
The City of Jefferson City will use ARP funds to update its Asset Management Plan and address significant non-compliance. Projects include an inventory and condition assessment, development of a planned operations and maintenance work-order system, and capital improvement plan. Jefferson City will also conduct smoke testing, inspect lines via CCTV, and update aged wastewater lines through line and manhole replacement and point repairs.
Jefferson County, $3,124,476
Jefferson County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Projects include the repair and replacement of approximately 30,000 linear feet of aged water lines and water line extensions throughout the county. Jefferson County’s water system improvements will benefit four county utility districts: Alpha-Talbot, New Market, Witt, and Shady Grove.
City of Jellico, $2,500,703
The City of Jellico will use ARP funds to address critical drinking water needs and improve the city’s water treatment plant. Projects include the installation of raw water intake pumps and piping to the treatment plant, the installation of new blowers, repairs to the existing concrete sedimentation basins, and replacement of all existing electrical equipment. A booster station and line to the improved plant will also be installed.
City of Lafayette, $2,190,148
The City of Lafayette will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and a variety of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater projects, including extending safe potable drinking water to residents. Projects include the replacement of leaking storm sewer system components and approximately 900 linear feet of the current failing wastewater collection system. Lafayette will also continue to complete a standardized pipeline condition assessment program including televised inspections, smoke tests, lift station pump runtime data analysis, visual inspections during and following rain events, and data collected from strategically placed flow monitors.
City of LaFollette, $4,494,167
The City of LaFollette will use ARP funds to reduce water loss and address the city’s longstanding stormwater management needs. Projects include water line replacements and investigation and improvements along the stormwater system, consisting of CCTV and a stormwater management study. Based on the findings, the city anticipates the repair and rehabilitation of existing sewer lines, structure gate replacements, and point repairs.
City of Lenoir City, $1,595,024
The City of Lenoir City will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address water loss in the city. Projects include the replacement of approximately 14,100 linear feet of waterline and a Sewer System Evaluation Study (SSES) in order to reduce unwanted flows and identify areas of infiltration and inflow. The SSES will also include CCTV of suspect sewer mains and flow monitoring.
Loudon County, $4,018,541
Loudon County will use ARP funds to address to develop Asset Management Plans and address critical needs and significant non-compliance. Projects include the installation of a new pressure sewer system, the construction of a main wastewater pump station, and the installation of a new wastewater storage tank.
City of Maryville, $2,978,227
The City of Maryville, will use ARP funds to address critical needs and significant non-compliance. Projects include the construction of a new storage tank that will prevent microbiological contaminants from entering the public water system, equalize water demands, reduce pressure fluctuations in the distribution system, and provide reserves in the event of power outages and droughts. Maryville will also replace and rehabilitate sewer lines and manholes to reduce infiltration and inflow.
Town of Maynardville, $1,757,448
The Town of Maynardville will use ARP funds to extend and replace waterlines and address excessive infiltration and inflow within the sewer system. Projects include the replacement of approximately 5,860 linear feet of an existing 3-inch water line with 6-inch water line. Maynardville will also conduct a comprehensive Sewer System Evaluation Survey (SSES) and characterization to determine the scope of defects and determine future methods to rehabilitate sewer lines and manholes.
McMinn County, $1,313,091
McMinn County will use ARP funds to develop Asset Management Plans and address significant non-compliance. Projects include IT infrastructure upgrades, including the installation of a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, GIS system mapping, the repair and replacement of aged water lines, and inter-utility water interconnections. The county will also replace an aged water tank.
City of Newport, $1,716,401
The City of Newport will use ARP funds to address critical needs and reduce excessive infiltration and inflow within a sewer basin in the Newport Utilities system. Projects include the repair of multiple severely deteriorated wastewater infrastructure components in a targeted area in order to reduce the risk of failure during wet weather events.
City of Oak Ridge, $3,189,584
The City of Oak Ridge will use ARP funds to address aging infrastructure, including the replacement of aging water lines with chronic and numerous failures which contribute to water loss. The city will replace approximately 5,150 linear feet of existing lines that feed a water tank and about 20 percent of the population of Oak Ridge. The city will also replace two existing suction pumps with two new submersible pumps and rehabilitate the existing wet well. Additional funds will be used to replace the city’s existing water treatment plant with a new plant and waterlines.
Town of Oliver Springs, $1,242,868
The Town of Oliver Springs will leverage SRF, USDA, and ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical drinking water and wastewater needs. Projects include hydraulic modeling and forensic investigation of water loss sources in the town’s distribution system and critical zone metering. Oliver Springs will also replace water meters with new AMI meters that are equipped with the ability to acoustically detect leaks in order to prevent water loss.
Town of Parrottsville, $583,959
The Town of Parrottsville will use ARP funds to address wastewater significant non-compliance. Projects include increasing the capacity of the existing wastewater treatment plant through rehabilitation. Parrottsville will also design a new wastewater pump station and 40,000 linear feet of force main to eventually replace the existing treatment plant.
City of Rutledge, $1,000,000
The City of Rutledge will use ARP funds to address critical stormwater needs. Rutledge will conduct a comprehensive Sanitary Sewer Evaluation to identify gravity lines and sanitary sewer manholes in the system that require repair or replacement, then provide plans and specifications for the rehabilitation and replacement of the collection system main lines.
City of Sevierville, $2,388,762
The City of Sevierville will use ARP funds to address significant issues identified in the city’s Consent Order. Projects include cleaning, repairing, and re-lining approximately 20,0000 linear feet of wastewater lines and 54 manholes.
City of Sweetwater, $1,461,428
The City of Sweetwater will use ARP funds to update its Asset Management Plan and address critical needs. Projects include an inventory and condition assessment, a capital improvement plan, and budget. Sweetwater will also allocate funding toward a new a one million gallon water tank.
Town of Tellico Plains, $1,519,768
The town of Tellico Plains will use ARP funds to address critical needs and significant non-compliance. The town will install zone meters to identify areas with excessive water loss and address critical water treatment plant improvement needs. Water plant improvements include the construction of a new building for the plant and updating plant plumbing and electrical components.
Union County, $2,359,597
Union County will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and bring critical water infrastructure to users of contaminated wells. Projects include the installation of large meters in the service area to identify and prevent water loss, and the installation of approximately 7,500 linear feet of waterline extensions and approximately 1,850 linear feet of new pipe.
Town of White Pine, $2,359,661
The Town of White Pine will use ARP funds to develop an Asset Management Plan and address critical needs in the town’s Consent Order and Assessment including excessive infiltration and inflow. Projects include the installation of approximately 31,000 linear feet of PVC force main to the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) and the construction of three new wastewater pumping stations to pump flows to the WWTP.
