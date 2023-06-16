Two Blount County students make robot to help save lives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two students from Heritage High School are putting the final touches on a robot that could save lives. The students are taking it to the USA National Skills Competition in Atlanta.

The robot is designed to help emergency service personnel with search and rescue missions, bomb threats and more.

Will LaForest is a senior and his partner, William Prince, is a junior at Heritage High School. They said they have been working since January building and perfecting the robot in time for the National Skills USA Robotics Competition next week in Atlanta. The main goal is for the robot to help emergency personnel and first responders in the field.

“Our competition is robotics, urban search and rescue. We go and we try to find bombs in a replicated urban area,” said LaForest.

Not only are the students making next generation technology to potentially be used for search and rescue missions all over the world, but they have to work around the many restrictions set in the competition.

“Its like saying you have something to do, but can you do it blindfolded? You have to be flexible, you have to find a solution. You’re given this problem, and it’s like now do what you can do with these limitations to solve the problem,” said Prince.

LaForest will be the driver while Prince has to be the eyes telling him where to go to recover the bombs. They are judged on timing, accuracy and the actual recovery of the bombs. The boys said communication between the two of them is key to winning.

Sam Warwick, their engineering teacher, said this competition is helping them with many skill sets, whether they go into engineering or not.

“But hopefully after this next week they will have experienced most of the challenges they’ll see going forward, and if nothing else, its going to really benefit them going forward in the rest of their academic lives. Whether that’s high school or college, and its definitely going to help them in their professional career later on, even if it’s not engineering,” said Warwick.

The two students will be competing against more than 15,000 competitors, including college students from all 50 states and four territories. Monday the two boys and their teacher will head down to Atlanta. The competition begins Wednesday and the national champ will be announced on Friday.

