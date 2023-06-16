Veterans Boulevard extension on the table

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County is set to move forward with expanding a road to help people navigate around Sevierville easier.

A vote later this month could start the process.

It is a main route to bypass Pigeon Forge to get to Dollywood and Gatlinburg, which adds a lot of traffic to downtown Sevierville.

Now, city, county, and state leaders are looking at plans to extend Veterans Boulevard to help.

Sevierville has approved its portion of the design phase and on June 26 Sevier County Commission will hold a special called meeting to approve its portion.

This plan would extend Veterans all the way from Dolly Parton Parkway to Highway 66, costing $98 million.

The road would end here near the Wilderness at the Smokies.

So far no timeline on when construction could start. TDOT will pick up the majority of the cost by paying for the construction.

This extension would be part of the link to get people off the future 408 interchanges.

There’s no new progress report on the building of Exit 408 at Interstate 40. TDOT still looking for federal funding for that project.

