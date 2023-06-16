Vigil held for teen football standout injured in hit-and-run incident

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vigil took place Friday evening to pray for the recovery of Jaden Sayre, a teenage football standout who was badly injured June 2 in a hit-and-run incident.

A crowd gathered at Riverfront Park in Ravenswood in Jaden’s honor.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Jaden was left for dead after being hit by a car.

Jala Sayre, Jaden’s sister, attended the vigil. She says it’s incredibly moving to see so many people supporting Jaden and their family.

She says Jaden has been sitting up, talking, and laughing, but he still has a long road to recovery.

“I’ve never seen him down and not be able to be up and going,” she said. “It’s just awful. I hate to see him that way.”

Dezirae Coyer was arrested Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury. She’s accused of driving 15 miles past the point of impact before she was pulled over.

“I could not imagine how anybody could just leave someone like that,” Jala said. “That is insane to me. Karma will get her.”

Woman charged in connection with hit-and-run that seriously injured teen

Jaden was a standout football player at Ravenswood and was set to play for Hocking College this fall in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Donations collected at Friday night’s service will go to the family. Jala says they fave faith a full recovery is ahead.

“He’s going to definitely be back to normal,” Jala said. “He’s going to strive. This is not going to put him down.”

On Thursday night, a benefit for Jaden was held at the Ravenswood City Pool. It raised more than $1,500.

Jala says her brother will be moved from CAMC to a rehab center in Parkersburg within a few days.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.