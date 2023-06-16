Vigil held for teen football standout injured in hit-and-run incident

The sister of Jaden Sayre says they have faith he will make a full recovery.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vigil took place Friday evening to pray for the recovery of Jaden Sayre, a teenage football standout who was badly injured June 2 in a hit-and-run incident.

A crowd gathered at Riverfront Park in Ravenswood in Jaden’s honor.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Jaden was left for dead after being hit by a car.

Jala Sayre, Jaden’s sister, attended the vigil. She says it’s incredibly moving to see so many people supporting Jaden and their family.

She says Jaden has been sitting up, talking, and laughing, but he still has a long road to recovery.

“I’ve never seen him down and not be able to be up and going,” she said. “It’s just awful. I hate to see him that way.”

Dezirae Coyer was arrested Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury. She’s accused of driving 15 miles past the point of impact before she was pulled over.

“I could not imagine how anybody could just leave someone like that,” Jala said. “That is insane to me. Karma will get her.”

Woman charged in connection with hit-and-run that seriously injured teen

Jaden was a standout football player at Ravenswood and was set to play for Hocking College this fall in Nelsonville, Ohio.

Donations collected at Friday night’s service will go to the family. Jala says they fave faith a full recovery is ahead.

“He’s going to definitely be back to normal,” Jala said. “He’s going to strive. This is not going to put him down.”

On Thursday night, a benefit for Jaden was held at the Ravenswood City Pool. It raised more than $1,500.

Jala says her brother will be moved from CAMC to a rehab center in Parkersburg within a few days.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addy will be praised during a donor honor walk Thursday at ETCH
Simple procedure for most turns deadly for 8-year-old at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
beloved radio host carjacked
Beloved Knoxville radio host carjacked at gunpoint
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father speaks two years after the disappearance of Summer Wells
Knoxville skyline
Knoxville Old City staple set to close
Knoxville Police Department responds
Knoxville police charge one in shooting that injured 61-year-old woman

Latest News

Balloon release to honor the life of 4-year-old Sequioa Samuels
Balloon release to honor the life of 4-year-old Sequioa Samuels
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Enjoy warm sunshine this afternoon
Man points gun, robs elderly woman at ATM (Memphis Police Department)
WATCH: Man points gun, robs elderly woman at ATM
Experts offer advice to avoid internet scams
Seven students from Hardin Valley Academy will compete for the International Rocketry Challenge...
Hardin Valley students represent United States at international rocketry competition