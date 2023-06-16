Vols settle in at “The Chuck” in advance of the College World Series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It certainly seems like this Tennessee team, under the guidance of head coach Tony Vitello, is reaching its stride, and the timing couldn’t be better with the 2023 College World Series staring them right in the face.

Your Tennessee baseball Vols are settling in out in Omaha. The Volunteers have one more day to prepare for their opener with LSU in this double-elimination tournament.

That preparation included hitting the turf Thursday at Charles Schwab Field, or ‘The Chuck’ as the locals call it.

It’s no secret the Vols struggled on the road this season, but down the stretch, and in a nick of time, Tennessee was able to turn things around.

After practice Thursday, Coach Vitello, Dickey and Graduate Pitcher Camden Sewell met with the media. Sewell was asked what it was like playing for Tony.

There’s also no question Peyton Manning loves the name Omaha. He used it during his playing days, he owns Omaha Productions and he especially loves when his beloved Vols are playing there in the World Series.

