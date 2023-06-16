Vols settle in at “The Chuck” in advance of the College World Series

Tennessee holds practice session and meets with media on Thursday
Vols practice at stadium in Omaha
Vols practice at stadium in Omaha(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It certainly seems like this Tennessee team, under the guidance of head coach Tony Vitello, is reaching its stride, and the timing couldn’t be better with the 2023 College World Series staring them right in the face.

Your Tennessee baseball Vols are settling in out in Omaha. The Volunteers have one more day to prepare for their opener with LSU in this double-elimination tournament.

That preparation included hitting the turf Thursday at Charles Schwab Field, or ‘The Chuck’ as the locals call it.

It’s no secret the Vols struggled on the road this season, but down the stretch, and in a nick of time, Tennessee was able to turn things around.

After practice Thursday, Coach Vitello, Dickey and Graduate Pitcher Camden Sewell met with the media. Sewell was asked what it was like playing for Tony.

There’s also no question Peyton Manning loves the name Omaha. He used it during his playing days, he owns Omaha Productions and he especially loves when his beloved Vols are playing there in the World Series.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addy will be praised during a donor honor walk Thursday at ETCH
Simple procedure for most turns deadly for 8-year-old at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital
beloved radio host carjacked
Beloved Knoxville radio host carjacked at gunpoint
Knoxville skyline
Knoxville Old City staple set to close
The East Tennessee garden store is closing its Powell location later this summer
Mayo Garden Center set to close one of its locations
Loudon Powerball player wins $500,000
Loudon Powerball player wins $500,000

Latest News

How does Vols merch get made? Take a look behind the scenes
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 20, 2021 - Power T basketball during practice at Pratt Pavilion in...
Tennessee Basketball sets 10-day tour of Italy this summer
Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame
2023 Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Class unveiled
2024 Tennessee football schedule released with UT traveling to Oklahoma